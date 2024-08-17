Antigua and Barbuda records 9% surge in visitor arrivals from Canada

Antigua and Barbuda has witnessed a remarkable increase of nine percent in the stayover visitor arrivals from Canada. This number was recorded in the month of July as compared to the same time last year.



The data was unveiled by Colin C. James, the CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, at a cocktail reception party held in Yorkville’s Blu Ristorante, Toronto. This event was conducted with the vision of acknowledging their efforts to bring a large number of Canadian travelers to the twin-island nation.



During the event, the CEO mentioned that so far in 2024, more than 21000 Canadians have visited Antigua and Barbuda. He stated that due to the renowned offerings of the Caribbean destination such as 365 beaches and a dynamic offering of luxury, nature, and adventure, the visitor arrivals from all markets have climbed 13% year-over-year as of June.



The reception welcomed several delegates from Antigua and Barbuda, who were joined by dozens of representatives from Canada’s travel trade and trade media. All those partners were recognized with certificates and awards.



During the reception, the CEO James addressed everyone present during the ceremony and stated that they the twin-island nation will remain easily accessible to Canadians. He ensured all the Canadian travellers to continue to welcome them and offer them a plethora of experiences.



The CEO stated that Antigua and Barbuda would continue to showcase the dynamic, twin-island experience that makes the country unique within the Caribbean region and irresistible to travelers.



While extending gratitude to all their partners who played a huge role in bringing Canadian travellers to the country, the CEO asserted that this is an undertaking that they could not accomplish it alone.



Moreover, James also emphasized the strength of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism offering and the significance of the Canadian market.



He emphasised on the initiatives like Be Campaign, the recent visit of Antigua and Barbuda’s “Cricket Knights” to Canada and Next Stop. He added that all these initiatives have played a huge role in forming a strong relation with Canada and Antigua and Barbuda.



The ABTA Marketing Administrator, Matara Richards also shared his views on the event. He stated that Antigua and Barbuda is enjoying a strong year with Canadians, and with consumers on the whole.



He added that it is a testament to unwavering commitment and dedication of the tourism authority as well as the passion of the Caribbean nations towards offering all their visitors with unique and unforgettable experience.



Richards added that from the history, luxury and gastronomy of Antigua to the wild beauty and vibrant nature of Barbuda, they have embraced everything that twin-island nation is.



This ceremony was attended by several delegates including, Deputy Chairman of the ABTA Board, Alan Hosam and Director of Tourism for Canada Tameka Wharton. The Canadian representatives from Air Canada, Air Canada Vacations, Sunwing, WestJet, Ensemble, Association of Canadian Travel Agencies and Travel Advisors (ACTA), Spoiled Agent, and a select group of travel agents, media and other travel industry partners were also a part of this event.



This event was capped off with the announcement of the Black Pineapple Awards in December 2024. These awards welcome one hundred top partners to attend and experience the beauty of both islands on an all-expenses-paid trip, with 25 spots earmarked for Canadians.