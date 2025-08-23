Daughter of cultural icon Nyanbinghi shot dead by bandits in Trinidad

They further added that due to this tragic incident, both Club Amazon TT and Nyahbinghi’s Cultural Centre will remain closed until further notice.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking tragedy took place on Friday, August 22, 2025, when the daughter of a well-known cultural figure of Trinidad and Tobago, Nyahbinghi was shot and killed by bandits at his Cultural Store located on the Eastern Main Road, Champ Fleurs.

While the name and age of the victim has not been revealed by the family yet but in an official statement, the family expressed their grief noting, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Nyahbinghi’s daughter, who was shot and killed by bandits on Friday night.”

They further added that due to this tragic incident, both Club Amazon TT and Nyahbinghi’s Cultural Centre will remain closed until further notice.

The statement further urged anyone with information on the perpetrators to immediately contact the nearest Police Station. The incident has sent shockwaves through the cultural community and calls are also growing for urgent action against violent crime.

Several locals are also taking to Facebook to express their shock with one saying, “This is very devastating for the family, I feel their pain, may God grant them strength,” while another said, “We were lied to no crime plan. Another family joins the thousands living with heartbreak due to this blatant lawlessness. RIP.”

A local also recalled the victim as ‘the most beautiful light’ and added, “She did not deserve this. My heart is broken tonight. My condolences to her parents, her brothers and her family and friends.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WIC News for more updates as they become available.