Belize: Two women robbed at gunpoint as intruders break into Dangriga apartment

Belize: Authorities are searching for two men in connection with an aggravated form of trespassing in Dangriga, a coastal town in southern Belize and the capital of the Stann Creek District, on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Lindy Zhou, a Chinese businesswoman and the owner of First Choice Supermarket, and 35-year-old Miaoru Yang.

According to the victims, the incident took place around 8:30 p.m., when the victims Lindy Zhou, a Chinese businesswoman and Miaoru Yang closed their establishment. After that they two went to the upper flat of the two storey building.

Upon opening the door of the residence, both the women discovered two male suspects who were already inside their apartment and one of them was armed with a firearm.

After noticing the women, the suspect who was armed showed them a gun and restrained them by using a physical force. Later they tied the victims hands and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and a black Beretta 9mm pistol containing four live rounds. The suspects then fled the scene in an undisclosed way.

The victims somehow managed to untie themselves following which they immediately called the police and reported them about the incident. On arrival the police noticed the crying women and chaos in the apartment.

Since then the officials started their investigation into the matter, along with that they also started gathering the evidence and recording of the CCTV footage. Police personnel also urged the public to help them if anyone noticed or saw the suspect and asked the community to report if anyone knew about the whereabouts of the suspects.

Authorities stated they are actively investigating the matter and warned the community to be safe and report if anything happens the same again.

Many people of the community are terrified as they took to Facebook to share their feelings as one of the users Tanyan commented “People need to wake up, hell is real. The year is ending but the crime is increasing day by day. Hope both the ladies get justice soon.”