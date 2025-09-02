St Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria announce visa-free travel agreement to strengthen bilateral ties

The visa-free travel agreement marks a historic milestone in St. Kitts and Nevis–Nigeria relations, following high-level talks between Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

St. Kitts and Nevis: To strengthen greater Africa-Caribbean ties with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced that nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria now share the liberty to travel back and forth from each other’s countries without visa.

The announcement marking a historic landmark in the bilateral relationship between the two nations follows a high level engagement between Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

After their interaction at the regional meetings of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean State (OECS) Heads of Government that was held in Abuja earlier this year.

Speaking on the new engagement level agreement between the two countries Prime Minister Drew noted that St. KItts and Nevis had long extended visa-free travel for the citizens of Nigeria and it is now heartening to see that President Tinubu is also reaffirming the commitment that St. Kitts and Nevis made to strengthen the Africa- Caribbean relationship with African countries under its Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Prime Minister Drew has thanked the President of Nigeria for his brave leadership of reciprocating the twin island’s spirits of unity by opening its doors to foster closer ties between the two countries.

He further stated that the free visa travel for the St. Kitts and Nevis citizen to Nigeria was activated on August 4, 2025 and the measure is expected to encourage greater collaboration in tourism, investment, trade, and education, which will further reinforcing the historic bond between Africa and the Caribbean.

Diplomatic Missions to Algeria and Ethiopia

Furthermore the St. Kitts and Nevis government has been international about extending its diplomatic relationship with Africa, as Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is expected to soon be traveling to Algeria and Ethiopia to foster greater bilateral relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and the two African countries.

St. Kitts and Nevis serves as a leader in bridging the relationship between the Caribbean and Africa.

The Prime Minister is expected to make his first step in Algeria where he will be attending the 4th Intra-Africa Trade Fair, also known as one of the major platforms when it comes to investment, innovation and trade across the continent.

Following the trade summit the Prime Minister is expected to head to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the historic first time real-time meeting of CARICOM-African Union Summit.

Prime Minister Drew has made it clear that the upcoming missions to the two countries are not just visits but will provide new opportunities for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

In educational opportunities, new trade and farmers markets, businesses and stronger cultural and spiritual connection. Acknowledging that the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are African and it is only right to return back to roots by fostering greater bilateral relationships with the African continent.

The upcoming planned missions to Algeria and Ethiopia highlight the Government’s commitment to not only foster greater Africa-Caribbean ties but further propel the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) under the governance of Prime Minister Drew’s leadership.

The visits aim to unite the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis whilst building global partnerships that ensure St. Kitts and Nevis plays a leading role in shaping a new era of South-South cooperation.