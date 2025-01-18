Saturday, 18th January 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

St Kitts and Nevis introduces eTA for all visa-free travelers

St Kitts and Nevis is on track to become the first nation in the Caribbean to implement an advanced Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system by mid-2025.

Saturday, 18th January 2025

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis announced the introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system for the Caribbean region. In an official release, the Citizenship by Investment Unit said that the eTA system will officially launch by mid 2025, making it a requirement for all visa-free travellers to obtain authorisation before entering the country. 

As per the reports, the eTA system underscores the government’s focus on strengthening border management, while reinforcing country’s commitment to global trends in border security

With the announcement of an eTA the Federation has now positioned it’s border security at par with powerful and bigger countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

Similar to the UK’s eTA, the Federation will also require travellers with visa-free access to St. Kitts and Nevis to apply for authorisation. As per the official statement, the new system is designed to enhance border and enable authorities to pre-screen applicants and ensure only eligible individuals gain entry.

Calvin St. Juste, Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit called it a “significant step in the country’s border security”. He also highglighted how the eTA system will enhance the screening process for visa-free travellers, protect national interests, and align St. Kitts and Nevis with global standards in modern border management.

“The introduction of the eTA system represents a crucial step forward for St. Kitts and Nevis. By adopting this advanced border management tool, we are not only enhancing our national security but also ensuring a seamless travel experience for visitors. This initiative aligns with our commitment to modernise our systems, protect our borders, and generate sustainable revenue for the country’s development,” – Calvin St. Juste, Chairman of St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit.

He further called the launch of eTA more than a system upgrade, calling it “an investment in our future.”

Notably, on January 8, 2025, United Kingdom also introduced the roll out of its eTA system and just ten days after, the government of St Kitts and Nevis also announced the landmark border security initiative, making it the Caribbean region's first ever country to do so. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Keith Mitchell (image from CARICOM).
Uncategorised

PM concerned over police officer charges

Saturday, 18th January 2025

Uncategorised

6.8 magnitude earthquake shook Philippines

Saturday, 18th January 2025

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris
Uncategorised

Biometric check to be introduced in CBI programme of St Kitts and Nevis

Saturday, 18th January 2025

Uncategorised

TS Jerry could become Hurricane by Thursday

Saturday, 18th January 2025

Medical Doctor Consultation white coat with pens and stethoscope hanging on rack with off white wall in background. Horizontal layout with copy space.
Uncategorised

Former Miss Jamaica contestant dies after beating at ATM in New York

Saturday, 18th January 2025

Uncategorised

Tropical depression Grace to move close to Jamaica

Saturday, 18th January 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Sapphire Princess makes inaugural call to St Kitts on Friday

Saturday, 18th January 2025

Dominica

World cannot talk about resilience unless they talk about Dominica: PM Sk...

Saturday, 18th January 2025