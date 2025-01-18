St Kitts and Nevis introduces eTA for all visa-free travelers

St Kitts and Nevis is on track to become the first nation in the Caribbean to implement an advanced Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system by mid-2025.

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis announced the introduction of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system for the Caribbean region. In an official release, the Citizenship by Investment Unit said that the eTA system will officially launch by mid 2025, making it a requirement for all visa-free travellers to obtain authorisation before entering the country.

As per the reports, the eTA system underscores the government’s focus on strengthening border management, while reinforcing country’s commitment to global trends in border security.

With the announcement of an eTA the Federation has now positioned it’s border security at par with powerful and bigger countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

Similar to the UK’s eTA, the Federation will also require travellers with visa-free access to St. Kitts and Nevis to apply for authorisation. As per the official statement, the new system is designed to enhance border and enable authorities to pre-screen applicants and ensure only eligible individuals gain entry.

Calvin St. Juste, Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit called it a “significant step in the country’s border security”. He also highglighted how the eTA system will enhance the screening process for visa-free travellers, protect national interests, and align St. Kitts and Nevis with global standards in modern border management.

“The introduction of the eTA system represents a crucial step forward for St. Kitts and Nevis. By adopting this advanced border management tool, we are not only enhancing our national security but also ensuring a seamless travel experience for visitors. This initiative aligns with our commitment to modernise our systems, protect our borders, and generate sustainable revenue for the country’s development,” – Calvin St. Juste, Chairman of St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit.

He further called the launch of eTA more than a system upgrade, calling it “an investment in our future.”

Notably, on January 8, 2025, United Kingdom also introduced the roll out of its eTA system and just ten days after, the government of St Kitts and Nevis also announced the landmark border security initiative, making it the Caribbean region's first ever country to do so.