Sapphire Princess makes inaugural call to St Kitts on Friday

St Kitts welcomed the inaugural call from the Sapphire Princess cruise on October 18. This is the newest cruise ship from the Princess cruise line to visit St Kitts. The officials have shared that the arrival of the cruise marked a remarkable milestone in the 2024-25 Cruise season.

The tourism stakeholders extended a warm welcome to the cruise ship on Friday, whwere they also hosted a brief plaque exchange ceremony on board. The Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson was also present on board the cruise ship for the plaque exchange.

Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson during plaque exchange ceremony The St Kitts Tourism Authority has shared several images from the event on their social media accounts. They shared that they were proud to host a large number of cruise goers to the federation

The stakeholders and officials from the St Kitts and Nevis Tourism Fraternity and the representatives from the cruise line also attended the event. The officials announced that the addition of the Sapphire Princess to the federation’s cruise lineup is a major achievement for the country.

The Minister of Tourism has announced that the cruise calls have been crucial for establishing the federation as a premium cruise destination. The cruise calls are responsible for bringing a large portion of tourists to the nation every year.

St Kitts Tourism Authority at welcome ceremony of Sapphire Princess The administration is grateful for the constantly expanding cruise network of the nation. The Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson has shared that over the last two years, the country has been observing highly successful cruise seasons.

Hundreds and thousands of tourists from all over the world have experienced the twin island federation through these cruise calls. The officials have shared that they are happy to welcome the Sapphire Princess for its first visit to the St Kitts and Nevis.

Notably, the arrival of the cruise will not only bring scores of visitors, but also give a boost to the local economy. During the cruise season, the small businesses operating around the island get significant exposure.

The taxi operators, food joint owners, and other tourism stakeholders of the country have also celebrated the arrival of the cruise call. The tourists have the opportunity to experience the vibrancy and beauty of the island.

The island is proud to welcome the cruise ship to the shores of the country. The administration is hopeful that the cruise ships will continue to grace the shores of the St Kitts and Nevis with several more calls during the cruise season 2024-25 and the upcoming years.