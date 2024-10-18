St Kitts and Nevis extends Medical Fund to assist pregnant women, celebrating success of Children’s Medical Program

He said that the island nation has had tremendous success with its Children’s Medical Fund, as no child between the ages of 1 and 4 died in 2023.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, through his official Facebook account, revealed his government’s plan to extend the Medical Fund to assist sick pregnant women in St Kitts and Nevis.



While writing ‘Every Life is Precious,’ the Prime Minister noted, “We will now extend the Fund to assist sick pregnant women.”



This post of the PM garnered huge appreciation from the citizens who took to Facebook to laud him, with some also giving their suggestions related to other health issues.



“Fantastic job, Mr. Prime Minister. The citizens of the federation are pleased and paying attention to your efforts to assist them,” wrote a user named Akimba Demming, while another urged him, “Mr. Prime Minister, I trust you will come to regard obesity as an urgent public health crisis for St Kitts and Nevis and negotiate with PharMa to reduce the costs of semaglutide and tirzepatide so that they are freely available for Kittitians and Nevisians.”



Another citizen thanked the Prime Minister and noted, “A government that cares for the people. God bless you Sir. Keep up the good work.”



Notably, the Children’s Medical Fund was launched by the Labour Party soon after they took office and in October 2022, funding was approved for medical treatment for the first patient from the children's health program, Pediatric Assistance League of St. Kitts and Nevis (PALS).



While announcing the launch of the fund, the Prime Minister noted that his administration made a promise that no more would families have to send around sponsor sheets and create GoFundMe accounts seeking medical assistance for their children.





“We pledge that the government would provide the necessary funding to assist such families and provide the financial support to seek the medical expertise needed and that promise has been kept,” he further added.



Since last two years, the fund has helped several children across the island nation and their parents in terms of assisting them with the funds.