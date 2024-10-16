Chairman Calvin St Juste commences world tour with dinner in Dubai, meets CBI agents

During the private dinner, Calvin St Juste expressed gratitude towards the agents and noted that this will be the great opportunity to discuss future scope of the CBI Programme.

St Kitts and Nevis: Chairman of the St Kitts and Nevis CIU- Calvin St Juste commenced his ‘world tour’ with exclusive private dinner in Dubai for interacting with citizenship agents in the industry. He engaged with the stakeholders and talked about his agenda for his new position in the unit and ways of enhancing the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

During the private dinner, Calvin St Juste expressed gratitude towards the agents and noted that this will be the great opportunity to discuss future scope of the CBI Programme. He added that they are working for the betterment of the programme with the proper functioning of the CIU.

At the meetings, he emphasized on his sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis and promoted that the good governance will enhance the Citizenship by Investment Programme. Chairman added, "We are so grateful to you, each and every one of you, for what you do to protect, promote and propel the Programme forward."

While delivering address in the private dinner, he asserted that the CIU has been working for the long-term future of the Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis. He emphasized that the programme has been helping in the sustainable and overall development of the Federation.

Chairman St Juste expressed, "When we say we’re in this for the long-term, we don’t just mean from a business perspective. We’re in this for the long-term, sustainable growth and development of this Federation. We’re in this to protect the future of our people, our culture and our way of life."

Notably, the Calvin St Juste has recently been announced as the Chairman of St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit. At the time, the CIU has been transformed into a statutory body which will be guided into six pillars such as transparency, communication, good governance, transformation, global leadership and sustainability.

Chairman explained that the CIU will work to enhance the integrity and reputation of the programme across the globe which will also prosper the sustainability agenda of St Kitts and Nevis.