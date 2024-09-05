Dengue death toll rises to 12 in Trinidad and Tobago amid ongoing outbreak

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded another dengue death this year. This latest fatality brings the country’s dengue deaths for 2024 to 12.



According to an official statement by the Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago, there have been no additional laboratory confirmed cases since August 30.



They reported that as such the confirmed number of dengue cases stays at 1053. However, former Minister of Health Dr Fuad Khan stated that the blame for the increase in dengue cases and deaths cannot be solely placed on the Ministry when it comes to ensuring that dengue virus remains under control.



Khan also outlined that people need to clean their surroundings on its own as it is the responsibility of everyone to control the spread of this fever.



He outlined that as a former minister, he can say that the health ministry could only do as much as the Insect Vector Control authorities will allow but still they have to be the one to take the mantle and run with it.



Khan noted that the ministry itself can push them but sometimes the Insect Vector people deal with their own problems such as no foggers, less staff, no materials and much more, so the ministry comes on the top of every problem and becomes a little more proactive.



He continued to emphasise that the bottom line is the cleanliness of the surroundings and that is what needs to be pushed, while, it might be a problem but people need to be educated that they have to clean their surroundings not just in front of their yard but all the lots around them.



He said that what he has personally seen is a lot of places in Trinidad and Tobago with derelict vehicles in several of people’s yards and those are the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes which will surely cause dengue among the children especially.



