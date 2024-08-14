Dengue Fever Spreads: 813 confirmed cases in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Health is expressing its concern over the recent surge of dengue cases across Trinidad and Tobago, with laboratory-confirmed cases now standing at 813.



The Ministry hosted a press conference yesterday to address the dengue outbreak. Pediatric emergency specialist Doctor Joanne Paul shared various symptoms of dengue that parents should look out for in their children since some symptoms differ from those of adults.



Doctor Joanne Paul shared that there has been an increase in pediatric cases, noting that symptoms of the dengue virus present themselves differently to those in adults.



She outlined, "So with children, they will have the rash, they will have the vomiting, especially where they are persistently vomiting. They will have normal fevers with the adults, and the difference is that they present most cargo, as we call it in Trinidad."



The doctor continued to say, "They are a little bit more confused, they have more neurological symptoms, and they have belly pain."



According to Doctor Paul, the children experience pain in the upper right side of their stomachs, while adults experience full body pains. She also advised parents to give their children plenty of fluids to combat the dengue virus, since they are susceptible to losing fluid quickly.





"So the first seven days, remember we spoke about this before fever, and then you have the when the fever breaks really critically, when the fever breaks, that's when the at most risk of having more severe dengue," stressed Dr Paul.



She pointed out that parents should closely monitor their children after the fever breaks. Doctor Paul highlighted that adolescents are experiencing an upsurge in cases compared to the last dengue outbreak. Moreover, she said that some adults contract dengue for the second time.



Calling it a pattern, she said it is not just in Trinidad and Tobago but is prevailing all over the world. She added, "It used to be where it was, mostly for the really younger age groups and the older ones. They've seen a shift where it's also adolescent and the 20 to 30 population."



The Doctor advised young people to be aware of the dengue virus and its symptoms, which consist of seven days of fever, two critical days and recovery. She said that if they realize they are not recovering from the virus to seek medical attention.