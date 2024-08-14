Wednesday, 14th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dengue Fever Spreads: 813 confirmed cases in Trinidad and Tobago

Doctor Joanne Paul shared that there has been an increase in pediatric cases, noting that symptoms of the dengue virus present themselves differently to those in adults.

Wednesday, 14th August 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Health is expressing its concern over the recent surge of dengue cases across Trinidad and Tobago, with laboratory-confirmed cases now standing at 813.

The Ministry hosted a press conference yesterday to address the dengue outbreak. Pediatric emergency specialist Doctor Joanne Paul shared various symptoms of dengue that parents should look out for in their children since some symptoms differ from those of adults.

Doctor Joanne Paul shared that there has been an increase in pediatric cases, noting that symptoms of the dengue virus present themselves differently to those in adults.

She outlined, "So with children, they will have the rash, they will have the vomiting, especially where they are persistently vomiting. They will have normal fevers with the adults, and the difference is that they present most cargo, as we call it in Trinidad."

The doctor continued to say, "They are a little bit more confused, they have more neurological symptoms, and they have belly pain."

According to Doctor Paul, the children experience pain in the upper right side of their stomachs, while adults experience full body pains. She also advised parents to give their children plenty of fluids to combat the dengue virus, since they are susceptible to losing fluid quickly.

"So the first seven days, remember we spoke about this before fever, and then you have the when the fever breaks really critically, when the fever breaks, that's when the at most risk of having more severe dengue," stressed Dr Paul. 


She pointed out that parents should closely monitor their children after the fever breaks. Doctor Paul highlighted that adolescents are experiencing an upsurge in cases compared to the last dengue outbreak. Moreover, she said that some adults contract dengue for the second time.

Calling it a pattern, she said it is not just in Trinidad and Tobago but is prevailing all over the world. She added, "It used to be where it was, mostly for the really younger age groups and the older ones. They've seen a shift where it's also adolescent and the 20 to 30 population."

The Doctor advised young people to be aware of the dengue virus and its symptoms, which consist of seven days of fever, two critical days and recovery. She said that if they realize they are not recovering from the virus to seek medical attention.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada. ©Larry Luxner
Uncategorised

Grenada general election 'after pension matter resolved' – PM

Wednesday, 14th August 2024

Uncategorised

CBI programme emphasizes best practices, due diligence

Wednesday, 14th August 2024

©Katheirne Hitt (file photo)
Uncategorised

Opposition holds meeting with Cannabis Movement

Wednesday, 14th August 2024

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis: Man charged following police and customs joint operation

Wednesday, 14th August 2024

Man receives a pig's heart in the world's first animal to human heart transplant
Uncategorised

Man receives a pig's heart in the world's first animal to human heart tra...

Wednesday, 14th August 2024

Body of Mr Foster as his daughter is being console by another woman
Uncategorised

Sudden death in Carriacou: Couple's bodies to be flown back to England

Wednesday, 14th August 2024

US News and World Report ranks Saint Lucia's Jade Mountain #1 in 7 categories
Uncategorised

US News and World Report ranks Saint Lucia's Jade Mountain #1 in 7 catego...

Wednesday, 14th August 2024

St Kitts Tourism Ministry to analyse economic impact of Music Festival by Oct 2024, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

St Kitts Tourism Ministry to analyse economic impact of Music Festival by...

Wednesday, 14th August 2024