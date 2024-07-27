Dengue cases surge to 509 in Trinidad and Tobago, authorities on high alert

While sharing the update, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed the increase in laboratory-confirmed cases on during a press briefing at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital.

Dengue fever in Trinidad and Tobago is increasing day by day. With over 509 cases on record, authorities are now on high alert.

While sharing the update, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed the increase in laboratory-confirmed cases on during a press briefing at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital.

He also confirmed that while the cases surge, the number of fatalities to this virus remains at five.

As per the Health Minister, latest death from this fever was recorded on Friday with the virus taking life of a 28 year old Nakita Rambharose, leaving her relatives and friends in a state of shock and disbelief. The young female was just one month away from celebrating her 29th birthday.

While talking about this fatality, Minister Terrence Deyalsingh informed the general public that all state agencies continue to work collaboratively to curb the mosquito population.

Giving assurance, the Minister said that authorities are working and adopting several measures including clearing the stagnant water, cutting down the overgrown trees, clearing up the garbage from the streets and among other precautions.

As the cases of dengue fever continues to rise in Trinidad and Tobago since the past two weeks, the authorities have served over 100 property owners with notices to clean up their surroundings.

Minister Deyalsingh said that this has been done because the overgrown areas become the prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes which poses a yet heightened risk to the residents nearby.

He also emphasized that climate change, increased rainfall and several other factors are also contributing to the explosion in dengue cases.

The Minister also reminded the public that dengue fever symptoms appear within five to six days of being bitten and may last for up to one to two weeks with some facing severe complications.

It is to be noted that the dengue fever is not only a local challenge as there is presently a 300 percent increase in the virus across the world, with 129 nations grappling with increased cases of the illness spread by a unique type of mosquito namely Aedes aegypti.