Trinidad: Missing man found murdered in pond

Trinidad and Tobago: The dead body of missing 22-year-old Brandon Bruce from Valencia was found on Thursday around 11 am. It is said that he was last seen on Tuesday, following which his family members and relatives were attempting to find him.



The reports said that Bruce was found in a pond with several gunshot injuries on his body. He was discovered lying face down by a villager in a pond near the pig farm, Smithland, Valencia, Trinidad.



The body was found just a short distance from a shack where he was staying along the Balisier Road off the Eastern Main Road in Arima.



According to the information, a relative of Bruce dropped him off at the stack, which only contained one couch, around 7 pm on July 16. She came back the following day but didn’t find him; however, the woman found fresh blood on the floor, following which she contacted the police officials.



After receiving the report, Sgt Williams, along with a team of officers, went to the crime scene and started their investigation. The officials subsequently discovered several spent shells at the scene, leading to a search commencing for Brandon Bruce.



The body was found yesterday lying face down in a pond a short distance from the track. Relatives, who were also searching for him in the same area, initially identified his body based on his tattoos.



Police said that they believe after Bruce was ambushed and shot, he fled from his attackers and later fell into the pond, where he died because of his gunshot injuries.



Following the incident, the citizens and residents of Trinidad took to social media to express their condolences, with several saying that the island is not safe anymore.



“Lord Father, put a hand on this little country they called Trinidad crime is high no one feel safe anymore anyway condolences to this family,” said a user named Nessa while another user noted, “ fed up hearing condolences and seeing it on face book we the citizens have to let the government know that we are all fed up not some of us but all of us.”