Young woman dies after being knocked down by drunk driver in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A young female who was knocked down in Siparia, Trinidad, by a drunk driver succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The driver, who was later arrested by the police officials, still remains in custody.



According to the information, 33-year-old Anezia Lewis of Santa Flora was severely injured after she was knocked down by a car driven by an intoxicated driver near a bar in Siparia on Monday, July 15, 2024.



The police officials reported that Lewis was at the carpark of the secret lounge bar at the S.S. Erin Road in Quarry Village when a blue colored Nissan reversed and struck her hard, hence causing injuries to her feet, belly, and hands.



The footage of the incident, which was captured on CCTV, showed that the driver brutally dragged the female with his car before driving the vehicle on her, crushing her beneath.



The passersby all got together and got hold of the driver while a few of them picked up the car to drag the victim onto the side.



The female was immediately rushed to the Siparia District Health Facility, where she was treated and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, but she died subsequently.



In addition to this, while a police officer was talking to the 68-year-old driver of Siparia at the scene, he had a hint of a strong scent of alcohol on the accused's breath, following which he conducted a breathalyzer test which gave a reading of 65 micrograms.



It is to be noted that the legal driving limit is 35 microgram which is why the police arrested the suspect who is expected to be charged with the various offences.



Meanwhile, as the video of the incident circulated online, people called it 'heartbreaking' with some urging the authorities to charge the accused.

"We send sincere condolences to Ms. Lewis' loved ones. May God comfort them during their moments of grief, and may she sleep in peace. We hope for swift justice for her death," wrote a user named Wendy, while another user said, "Saw video like he got no mercy for woman jail him for life."