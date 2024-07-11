Saturday, 20th July 2024
Trinidad: Police seize $4.5M of cocaine hidden in hair care products

Thursday, 11th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officials in Trinidad and Tobago have arrested a man with $4.5 million worth of Cocaine, which he hid in hair care products. The arrest was made on Tuesday morning in Valsayn.

The police said that the suspect has been identified as 27-year-old male who is a resident of Temple Street, Papouri Road, San Fernando. It is reported that between the period of 10 30 am to 1 30 pm on Tuesday, the police conducted an exercise in Northen and North Central Divisions.

During this period, the officers received a report of a silver coloured Nissan AD wagon following which they went to the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and made checks on the said vehicle near the Nestle Trinidad and Tobago Limited in Valsayn.

The search on the vehicle led the police to find one brown cardboard box, and upon examination, they saw four bottles and eight containers of Shade Naturals hair product.

The officials then carried out a field narcotic test on all the contents and found a positive reading for 3.2 kgs of cocaine carrying an estimated street cost of $4,530,240.00 TTD. As a result, the police arrested the suspect and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The officials have also reported that this was the 4th incident where millions worth of drugs were seized in Trinidad and Tobago for the year so far.

Just on March 2, the police officers seized over $165 million worth of Colombian high-grade marijuana and $19.3 million in cocaine during a multi-agency intelligence-led exercise in Cedros. Also, on February 29, 2024, the officers of the western division found more than $1.7 million worth of marijuana in Diego Martin as well as Maraval. 

Not only this, but also on February 29, the police arrested a city corporation worker after he was found with around $5.5 million worth of marijuana during an anti-crime exercise which was conducted along the western main road in St. James, Trinidad. 

