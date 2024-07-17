318 Murders in T&T so far: MP Rambally calls for end to political bickering

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded a significant surge in murders this year, with the number now rising to 318 for 2024 so far. Both the islands are experiencing a significant increase in homicides, which is a cause of concern.



Following this recent increase, Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West and opposition member Dinesh Rambally have bashed both the government and the opposition, urging for the political bickering to end and for the country to be saved from criminals. He expressed his views via a statement that was posted on his Facebook page.



He highlighted the 15 homicides that took place in Trinidad over the last weekend and called it part of the ongoing crisis of crime without punishment.



The MP attributed the root cause to the failed leadership of the PNM, stating that they have no effective plan to address the issue.



Rambali criticized the government's approach over the past two years, which focused on increasing security for officials rather than addressing the rising misery.



He urged fellow politicians to take responsibility and accused many parliamentarians of enjoying the perks of office while neglecting their duties.



Rambali emphasized that innocent lives are lost while politicians argue, noting that the serious crime fighting agenda is needed, requiring genuine effort.



Furthermore, he expressed doubts about the commitment and understanding of political leaders beyond the making of headlines and stressed that citizens are losing faith in their representatives.



Rambali suggested that a small group of MPs, academics and security experts should develop short term solutions, with both the government and opposition committed to implementing them. He called for innovative strategies beyond merely increasing police presence.



In addition to this, he asserted that the country deserves leaders who will take decisive action to protect citizens and urge immediate fulfillment of these responsibilities.



This call comes after Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh blamed the government for not taking appropriate actions to tackle crime and urged the citizens to vote for UNC in order to witness significant changes in the crime policy.



MP Rambally thought it necessary to urge both the government and the opposition to get over this political fight and take collective action to tackle the situation in Trinidad and Tobago.