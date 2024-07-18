Dominique becomes 1st locally trained female commercial pilot in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A 25-year-old female, Ketonia Dominique, created local aviation history when, on July 11, she completed her training to acquire her commercial pilot license. This made her the first locally trained female commercial pilot in Trinidad and Tobago.



Dominique is a resident of Chaguanas, Trinidad, and said that her journey was not an easy one. She started her training in 2017, but the COVID-19 pandemic grounded her hopes of achieving this huge milestone in life.



However, in spite of these challenges, she made it to her sessions at the Camden Airfield, Couva, where she trained with Aerial World Services Limited.



She stated that her dream of becoming a pilot began at a young age and it all kicked off with a field trip to the old airport in preschool where she became very interested and felt inspired to take on the challenge to be a pilot from Trinidad and Tobago.



The young female continued to say that being the first locally trained female commercial pilot in the nation in surreal. She added that she is filled with several emotions which she can’t even explain.



Ketonia Dominique also said that her parents, Broderick Bacchus and Ketina, along with her grandfather, Mervyn, played a significant role in her overall growth and development.



In addition to this, the 25-year-old stated that getting her commercial licence is just the start of several great things to come. She noted that her next step would be to get her multi engine instrument rating and also further her tertiary education.



The next goal on her list is to fly her national carrier, Caribbean Airlines, and Dominique said that she couldn’t wait to get there.



Moreover, she also encouraged other women of her age to follow their dreams and work hard to achieve them. Dominique said that the females should never quit, if needed, they can take a pause, only to restart again with more strength.