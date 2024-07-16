Nevis: Premier Brantley tours major infrastructural project sites, shares update

While giving the update on Brown Hill, Premier noted, "So we are here in the great village of Brownhill, obviously where I grew up and an area that I'm proud to represent, and we are here today because we're doing the final paving of this bit of road."

St. Kitts and Nevis: Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, visited the sites of ongoing infrastructural development in Nevis, including Brown Hill and Bath Stream Enhancement Project. He shared an update about both the developments and said that his administration is focusing on growing the island.

While giving the update on Brown Hill, the Premier noted, "So we are here in the great village of Brownhill, obviously where I grew up and an area that I'm proud to represent, and we are here today because we're doing the final paving of this bit of road."

He said that this is an important part of the road as it is one of the feeder roads in the village, and it compliments the main road that the government has already completed for the benefit of the people of the constituency.

Premier Brantley said that he is quite proud to see the quality of work that Public Works is doing in the village and said that the government is continuously delivering for its people.

Following a tour in Brown Hill, the Premier then visited yet another project that's happening on the island of Nevis, and people are very excited because it is the famous Bath Stream.

"We are doing some massive renovations to get ready for Culturama 50, but also for the overall enjoyment," noted the Premier.

He said that the project would include the addition of a lot of amenities, including bathrooms, changing rooms, proper parking lots, and most of all, all of this is being put in some beautiful landscaping and areas such as gazebos where people can have some leisure.

Premier Mark Brantley added that this is all part of his administration building out the infrastructure in Nevis while improving the quality of life of the citizens and residents.

"And I think when people come here, they will be pleased at what they're seeing happening right here at the Bath Hotel," said the Premier while expressing his confidence in the project.

He also extended his thankfulness to PS John and the mastermind behind this, Sylvester Meade, for turning vision into reality.