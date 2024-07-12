IGS 2024: Day 3 to feature significant panel discussion on 'Due Diligence'

St. Kitts and Nevis: The third day of the highly anticipated inaugural Investment Gateway Summit 2024 has kickstarted in St. Kitts and Nevis with an exhibition at the Royal Boardroom of St. Kitts Marriott Resort.



Among the key highlights of the day is a significant panel discussion on ‘Navigating Integrity: Strategies for Effective Due Diligence and Risk Management with the advent of Artificial Intelligence’. This discussion will be moderated by Leah Chaderton while several other business leaders will be joining.



The leaders include the Vice President and Global Head of Investment Migration, Exiger, Karen Valley, Chief Technology and Marketing Officer of FACT UK, Eddy Leviten and Associate Director of S-RM, Fabienne de Blois.



It is to be noted that the overall migration industry in the world is being questioned these days because of its due diligence procedures and this panel discussion will turn out to be highly important as it will provide insights into the several strategies of carrying out robust due diligence practices.



Not only this, but the panel will also discuss about the various strategies which can be taken in the near future to tackle such doubts over the global CBI Industry.



There will also be discussions about the role of artificial intelligence in strengthening the due diligence practices to ensure that only legitimate applications can be provided with alternative citizenship.



In addition to this, there will also be other panel discussions on significant topics including Energy and Resource Management and Investing in Technologies for Enhancing Food Production and Security.



All in all, the day has been dedicated to sustainability as St. Kitts and Nevis is striving to become the world’s first sustainable island nation by 2030 with several leaders including Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas, Energy Minister Konris Maynard and Minister Joyelle Clarke set to provide bold addresses on sustainability.



The day is packed with not only panel discussions but also various presentations and exhibitions during which the economic citizens can explore a number of business opportunities while collaborating with co participants of the event.