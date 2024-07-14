People barred from using toilet on British Airways from St Kitts to London 

According to a passenger who was aboard the flight, the officials mentioned that as long as the sign of the seatbelt remains on, no one on the flight is allowed to get up from their seats, not even to use the washroom.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The British Airways flight from St. Kitts to London on Saturday did not permit the passengers to use the washrooms for security reasons. The flight from Robert L. Bradshaw Airport to London Gatwick Airport caused huge chaos among travelers yesterday.

According to a passenger who was aboard the flight, the officials mentioned that as long as the sign of the seatbelt remains on, no one on the flight is allowed to get up from their seats, not even to use the washroom.

The passenger also added that it was long even after take-off that they were barred from using toilet. It is alleged that the toilets were locked, and even staff members were not allowed to enter the washrooms.

The officials on the airline noted that the rule came into development after the tragedy with the Singapore Airlines flight, which left one dead and at least 71 injured almost a month ago.

The passenger further said that the airline staff told her that ‘law is law’ and since the severe turbulence with Singapore airlines, they have been told that till the seat belt sign in on, nobody will be allowed to use the toilets. “No matter whether anyone urgently wants to go, they will not be allowed. I am really sorry,” added the staff member.

Besides this, the flight was also delayed by almost an hour because of a power failure. It is reported that people were made to board the plane and sit without air conditioning and light for almost 60 minutes at the airport in St. Kitts.

The engineers kept working to fix the issue on the plane while the passengers were sitting inside, causing several toddlers to cry at the top of their voices and leaving the travelers panicked and frustrated.

After the issue was resolved, the flight took over St. Kitts but again got delayed during layover at the V.C. Bird International Airport due to the same reason.

The engineers were again seen fixing some issues with the aircraft, causing further frustration for the passengers, who had already experienced a significant delay earlier in the day.

Tragedy with Singapore Airlines

The Singapore Airlines, on May 22, was hit by severe turbulence, leaving a 73-year-old British passenger dead and several with head wounds.

According to the information, the passengers and crew were thrown here and there around the cabin, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

The plane which was a Boeing 777-300ER was around 10 hours into its flight and midway through meal service when it hit turbulence while flying over Myanmar. The passengers called it a horrible experience and said that it felt like the plane dropped. Meanwhile, the reports confirmed that the British passenger died of a heart attack following the incident on the plane.

The flight carrying 211 passengers as well as 18 crew members had left Heathrow Airport in London around 10 30 pm and was bound for Changi Airport in Singapore but was had to be diverted to Bangkok because of the turbulence where it landed at 3:45 pm.