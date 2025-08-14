Belize: Teacher Fausto Burgos arrested on multiple sexual offense charges involving teen student

The educator faces three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault which they have legally charged him with.

Belize: A 40-year old teacher from the District of Corozal in Belize is now facing serious criminal charges after police arrested him for a series of sexual offenses against a 17-year old. The suspect has been identified as Fausto Burgos, who lives in Louisville Village, was taken into custody by the police on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The educator faces three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault which they have legally charged him with. The arrest stems from an investigation that was launched by police earlier this year following a very disturbing report from the victim and her mother.

Initial statement by the victim and medical reports

According to official reports that came in on Monday, May 26, the teenager was brought to the Corozal Town Police Station by her mother. The minor provided a statement that the teacher had in fact forced himself upon her for sex on 3 out of 5 reported dates between January 31 and March 19, 2024. She further climbed that on March 19, he also touched her inappropriately in a sexual way.

Police officials said that the medical evidence supports the allegations stated by the victim. The girl underwent a forensic medical examination soon after the report came in, during which the doctor reported that she had been “carnally known.”

After securing this crucial piece of evidence, the police compiled a file and submitted it to the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP) for a formal indictment.

Response from community and child safety issues

The residents of Corozal have been experiencing shockwaves, as a local teacher was being hauled before the Superior Court - bringing home fears of parents that children may not be safe in school. Additionally, the authorities have not disclosed whether the suspect was still teaching and if there are any other potential victims.

Moreover, locals are questioning as to why the name of the teacher not yet made public. One of the local said on Facebook, “So how is the teacher name...why to cover those rapist name??”