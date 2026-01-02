PM Browne assures Antiguans and Barbudans existing US visas remain valid amid new restrictions 

The Prime Minister confirmed that all US visas held by Antiguans and Barbudans remain valid, with plans underway to establish a system for issuing new visas.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne has assured citizens and residents that the Government of Antigua and Barbuda is taking swift and constructive action following recent U.S. decisions restricting the issuance of new visas to nationals of Antigua and Barbuda.

In his New Year’s Address to the Nation, the Prime Minister Gaston Browne confirmed that all existing United States visas held by Antiguans and Barbudans remain valid and will be honoured and that Government has already begun the work required to establish a system through which new visas can be issued in an orderly and systematic manner.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Antigua and Barbuda will continue to engage the United States respectfully and persistently, guided by the long-standing relationship between the two countries and the Government’s duty to protect the interests of the people.

Recent U.S. policy changes announced in December 2025 introduced expanded travel and visa restrictions affecting multiple countries with partial restrictions set to take effect from 1 January 2026.

The Prime Minister said Antigua and Barbuda remains confident in its ability to address the issues raised through diplomacy and technical engagement and further added that the country’s strength lies in competence, resilience and steady dialogue.

In his address, he further called the year as one of bounty saying that despite various challenges such as the escalation in international prices from increased tariffs in the US, Antigua and Barbuda has made significant progress.

He noted that despite moments of strain or misunderstandings, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to CARICOM and recognised that in unity there is strengthen and that small states are the strongest when they stand together with reason, dignity and mutual respect.

Talking about the Budget 2026, he said that this past year, they delivered a budget shaped not merely by numbers but by the needs, hopes, aspirations as well as dignity of the people and called it a ‘people centred budget’ for the people determined to move forward.

He concluded by thanking all the citizens and residents for their contribution towards the advancement of the country in 2025 and extended to the nation and its people a prosperous new year.