Grenada Govt and Teachers Union reach new deal with 4% and 5% salary increases

Under a new agreement, public school teachers will see salary increases of 4% in 2026, 4% in 2027, and 5% in 2028, with an additional 4% increase every January for qualified teachers.

Grenada: The government and the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) has signed a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that will ensure transparency in communication between all the parties involved. This signed deed will cover the time period between January 1st, 2026, and December 31st, 2028. The agreement includes the increment in salary and other benefits for the teachers for the next three years.

Under the framework of the agreement, the salaries of teachers within the public school system are expected to rise gradually over the 3-year period. This means a 4% increase is expected for 2026, a 4% increase for 2027, and a 5% increase for 2028. There is also a 4% increase every January for qualified teachers, along with the mentioned terms within the agreement.

The government of Grenada aims to stably improve the public sector pay, while also keeping the country’s finances flowing smoothly. The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, said, “I want to salute the leadership of GUT, in particular, for ensuring that the industrial relations climate in Grenada over the last three and a half to four months has been one that has been transformed from one that was confrontational, invasive and in many instances the collective citizens of Grenada.”

The new agreement is a continuation of the previous agreement made for the 2023-2025 period. It achieved a salary rise of 4 percent, 4 percent, and 5 percent for three consecutive years. The recent agreement includes a number of provisions for supporting teachers in their daily activities and career development, in addition to their salary rise.

“The signing reflects constructive dialogue and partnership between the Government and the Union, reaffirming a shared commitment to treating teachers fairly while strengthening the education system for the benefit of our students and nation,” noted the Prime Minister via his official Facebook post.

Teachers will receive an annual grant of $500 which they may use to buy classroom supplies and teaching materials. Also as a part of the agreement, the teachers can get extended study leaves and funding for training and professional development.

It also features an expansion of staff members for special education and early childhood institutions. The signed agreement also recognizes technical and vocational qualifications which play a key role in TVET and modern skills.

Government representatives said that the discussions were very productive during their meetings before reaching an agreement. They also thanked the union’s leadership and members for their support and contributions during the negotiation process.