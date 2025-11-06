Jamaica: Autopsy reveals UWI students Victoria Brown was strangled, criminal probe launched 

Jamaica: An autopsy has revealed that the UWI Mona student Victoria Brown, who was found dead in her room at George Alleyne Hall, Jamaica on October 16, 2025, died from strangulation.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force had earlier said that they not ruling out foul play. The 20-year-old student, from Mandeville, was found dead by her roommate.

The tragic discovery has left the university community in distress and mourning with police noting that investigations into the circumstances surrounding Brown’s death are ongoing with the toxicology report still pending.

Following the autopsy report came out, the incident has moved under criminal investigation by the JCF’s Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB).

Brown-Hanley, a psychology major and George Alleyne Hall resident, was found unresponsive in her dorm on October 16. Her death was initially treated as a suspected suicide, but a second autopsy conducted on November 5 ruled that out, confirming she did not die by suicide.

The family says they were asked to retain a private observer after the original pathologist recused themselves from the case. They’re now calling for transparency and urging anyone with information to come forward. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage to aid in their investigation.

Originally from Mandeville, Manchester, Brown was known for her bright spirit and active involvement in campus life. Her death has cast a pall of grief over the university community, prompting an outpouring of tributes from classmates and staff.

Meanwhile, the UWI administration has offered counselling support to affected students and reiterated its commitment to ensuring safety on campus.

As the investigation into the incident continues, locals are calling out the police officials and the campus authorities to question everyone who her before her death was around. “So, questions must now be asked of the security did anyone entered the dorm. This is one of the expensive halls. If not, questions must be asked of her roommate who the last person is to see her alive. Until proven otherwise,” said a local named Judy.