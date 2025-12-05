TikToker granted bail after guilty plea over threats against PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The 30-year-old TikToker pleaded guilty to issuing threats against Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar in a viral video, leading to charges under the Emergency Powers Regulations and bail set at $50,000.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 30-year-old TikToker, Alianna Samaroo, was granted $50,000 bail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to posting a video on social media in mid-November, in which she threatened the assassination of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In a video posted on Samaroo's TikTok page under the username “alianna265”, the Arouca woman of Laurel Hill Extension, Five Rivers issued threats to Prime Minister Kamla and called President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela to assassinate her, along with members of her Cabinet.

Following her social media threats, where she “made a statement prejudicial to public order.” The 30-year-old was charged on October 30, 2025, at Phyllis Lane, Chaguanas, and taken into custody where she spent 7-days in custody. As her offence falls under Regulation 11 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025.

She appeared virtually before magistrate court on Tuesday represented by attorneys Shiva Boodoo and Roshni Balkaran-Boodoo, where she pleaded guilty to the prejudicial statement offence. While she similarly has a pending DUI charge in the Tunapuna district.

Following her guilty plea, the magistrate court did not immediately impose sentence, instead granted her bail worth $50,000 and the matter was adjourned to December 18, when sentencing is expected.

Prior to her court hearing and bail, Alianna Samaroo’s mother Helen Vasquez-Rosales pleaded with Prime Minister Kamla. Asking her for forgiveness on behalf of her daughter’s online behaviour that was irresponsible but not malicious.

“She was wrong. She disrespectful sometimes. She mouth hot, and I always warning her about that. I even tell her I hearing things about she on a live and she better not be getting herself in trouble because that is the Government of T&T.”

In a social media video Helen pleaded with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, asking her to intervene and show mercy to her daughter, and release her as she wants her home for Christmas.