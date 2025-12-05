2025-12-05 12:23:35
Facebook Instagram X Mail

TikToker granted bail after guilty plea over threats against PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The 30-year-old TikToker pleaded guilty to issuing threats against Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar in a viral video, leading to charges under the Emergency Powers Regulations and bail set at $50,000.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A 30-year-old TikToker, Alianna Samaroo, was granted $50,000 bail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to posting a video on social media in mid-November, in which she threatened the assassination of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In a video posted on Samaroo's TikTok page under the username “alianna265”, the Arouca woman of Laurel Hill Extension, Five Rivers issued threats to Prime Minister Kamla and called President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela to assassinate her, along with members of her Cabinet.

Following her social media threats, where she “made a statement prejudicial to public order.” The 30-year-old was charged on October 30, 2025, at Phyllis Lane, Chaguanas, and taken into custody where she spent 7-days in custody. As her offence falls under Regulation 11 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025.

She appeared virtually before magistrate court on Tuesday represented by attorneys Shiva Boodoo and Roshni Balkaran-Boodoo, where she pleaded guilty to the prejudicial statement offence. While she similarly has a pending DUI charge in the Tunapuna district.

Following her guilty plea, the magistrate court did not immediately impose sentence, instead granted her bail worth $50,000 and the matter was adjourned to December 18, when sentencing is expected.

Samaroo, reportedly a mother of two was released shortly after signing her bail bond, with sentencing adjourned to December 18, where she is expected to be sentenced.

Prior to her court hearing and bail, Alianna Samaroo’s mother Helen Vasquez-Rosales pleaded with Prime Minister Kamla. Asking her for forgiveness on behalf of her daughter’s online behaviour that was irresponsible but not malicious.

She was wrong. She disrespectful sometimes. She mouth hot, and I always warning her about that. I even tell her I hearing things about she on a live and she better not be getting herself in trouble because that is the Government of T&T.

In a social media video Helen pleaded with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, asking her to intervene and show mercy to her daughter, and release her as she wants her home for Christmas.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

(file photo)
Uncategorised

Dominica's government gave students an additional $7 million during 2016-...

2025-12-05 07:48:46

Uncategorised

Alleged 'mismanagement' at two financial institutions in St Kitts-Nevis

2025-12-05 07:48:46

Uncategorised

Ministry in discussion with education stakeholders on reopening of school...

2025-12-05 07:48:46

Uncategorised

Jamaica's former PM Edward Seaga passes away

2025-12-05 07:48:46

Uncategorised

Why farmers in India are protesting against Modi government?

2025-12-05 07:48:46

Leader of Opposition Trinidad and Tobago: Kamla Persad Bissessar
Uncategorised

Kamla Persad hits out Security Minister Hinds for rising crime in TT, dem...

2025-12-05 07:48:46

Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line to offer 14-day cruise journeys to St Kitts, Barbado...

2025-12-05 07:48:46

World

Trump Pushes for Peace: Calls to End Russia-Ukraine War, Shift Focus to S...

2025-12-05 07:48:46