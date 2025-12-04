Brilliant Lady makes inaugural call to St Kitts’ Port Zante with over 2,700 visitors 

Brilliant Lady was among three cruise ships at Port Zante during a busy day for the destination.

St Kitts and Nevis: The massive cruise Brilliant Lady made its inaugural call to St Kitts as Virgin Voyages’ newest ship. The arrival of the vessel on Wednesday added further momentum to a thriving tourism season, with increasing cruise traffic and strong visitor arrivals positioning St Kitts as one of the most sought after destinations in the Caribbean.

Brilliant Lady was one of three cruise ships docked at Port Zante on yet another bustling cruise day for the destination. The Brilliance of the Seas with 2,414 passengers arrived from Castries, St. Lucia. The Brilliant Lady on its inaugural call arrived from Antigua with 2,423 passengers. Some 2,843 passengers were on the MSC Virtuosa which arrived from Barbados.

To mark the maiden call of Brilliant Lady, a contingent of local tourism officials was invited aboard the vessel for a special plaque exchange ceremony which marked the start of what is expected to be a long and mutually beneficial collaboration between Virgin Voyages and the destination of St Kitts.

The St. Kitts delegation included: 𝐓𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦, 𝐀𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐞, 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭. 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐢𝐫 & 𝐒𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐏𝐀), and 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐏𝐀. SCASPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Adeola Moore, and Chief Operations Officer, Calvin Duggins also joined the representatives from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Delisle Walwyn to present plaques and exchange tokens of appreciation in recognition of this milestone visit.

During the ceremony, Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson shared her delight and said that “It’s a beacon of confidence in the St. Kitts Tourism Product.”

While sharing the glimpses, the St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority said that this historic call highlights their ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships, elevating visitor experiences, and positioning St. Kitts as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean.

The Brilliant Lady is a stunning vessel in the fleet of Virgin Voyages and it boasts a capacity of more than 2700 passengers which further added to the island’s vibrant tourism activity and reaffirms the island’s position as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.