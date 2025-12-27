Saint Lucia: Peak cruise season brings 1000s of visitors to Port Castries during holiday period 

Castries welcomed several cruise vessels between December 22 and 25, according to the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s official cruise schedule.

Saint Lucia: The Port Castries in Saint Lucia has been welcoming travellers from across the world as the cruise season has already entered its peak period. According to the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, several people are leaving the cold northern nations and venturing into the warmer climate of the island during the vacation season.

According to the official cruise schedule released by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Castries welcomed several cruise vessels between December 22 and 25. Arrivals included MSC Virtuosa, carrying 6,334 passengers on December 22. On December 23, the port received Queen Elizabeth with 2,547 passengers, Celestyal Crystal with 1,200, Viking Sea with 930, Seabourn Ovation with 604, and Silver Spirit with 540.

Cruise activity continued on December 24 with the arrival of Valiant Lady hosting 2,770 passengers, alongside Ilma with 448 and Wind Surf with 310. On Christmas Day, December 25, Costa Fascinosa arrived with 3,780 passengers, followed by Norwegian Epic with 4,428, Evrima with 293 and Le Bellot with 184 passengers.

In the days leading up to the New Year, several additional cruise vessels are scheduled to call at the port. On December 26, arrivals are expected from AIDAperla with 3,400 passengers, Brilliance of the Seas carrying 2,501, Norwegian Sky with a capacity of 2,004, Silver Shadow with 382, and Royal Clipper hosting 227 passengers.

The cruise schedule continues on December 27 with the arrival of Sea Cloud II, accommodating 96 passengers. On December 28, Zuiderdam is set to dock with 2,272 passengers, alongside Seven Seas Mariner carrying 700 and Royal Clipper which will return with a capacity of 227 passengers.

With the arrival of these hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers, the destination is set to welcome a record number of visitors during the 2025-2026 cruise tourism season, running officially from October to April. The island nation is also looking forward to having a major boost in the overall tourism sector as everyone involved in the sector are benefitting from cruise arrivals directly and indirectly.