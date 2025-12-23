Saint Lucia to welcome over 36,000 cruise visitors during Christmas week  

MSC Virtuosa arrived in Saint Lucia on Monday with 6,334 passengers, many of whom took part in tours and local activities, boosting the island’s tourism businesses.

Saint Lucia: The festive spirit is rolling in in Saint Lucia as the island is set to host several cruise calls between December 22 to 28, welcoming hundreds and thousands of passengers to the island’s shores during Christmas celebrations. Since the official start of the cruise season on October 5, the destination has hosted several inaugural calls, each of which marked new collaborations and growing confidence from cruise lines in Saint Lucia’s appeal.

While expressing their eagerness to welcome every aboard the massive cruises, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted, “We’re excited to share the spirit of the season with all who arrive on our shores.”

According to the information, a total of 22 cruises will be arriving to the island during this week, bringing around 36,177 passengers. The island on Monday welcome MSC Virtuosa with 6,334 passengers, several of which explored the various local offerings available in Saint Lucia while many others went to scheduled tours and excursions, giving a huge business to everyone involved in the tourism sector.

Today, the island nation will welcome five cruises simultaneously including Viking Sea, Silver Spirit, Queen Elizabeth, Celestyal Crystal and Seabourn Ovation. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Valiant Lady, Wind Surf and Ilma, will be arriving to the shores of Saint Lucia.

On the day of Christmas, four cruises will arrive simultaneously including Norwegian Epic, Costa Fascinosa, Le Bellot and Evirma.

All of these cruises are scheduled to dock in Castries, allowing the visitors from across the world to move around and explore the capital city of the island nation.

Complete Cruise Schedule from Dec 22-28 in Saint Lucia

Dec 22 – MSC Virtuosa (6,334 passengers)

Dec 23 – Viking Sea (930 passengers)

Dec 23 – Silver Spirit (540 passengers)

Dec 23 – Queen Elizabeth (2,547 passengers)

Dec 23 – Celestyal Crystal (1,200 passengers)

Dec 23 – Seabourn Ovation (604 passengers)

Dec 24 – Valiant Lady (2,770 passengers)

Dec 24 – Wind Surf (310 passengers)

Dec 24 – Ilma (448 passengers)

Dec 25 – Norwegian Epic (4,428 passengers)

Dec 25 – Costa Fascinosa (3,780 passengers)

Dec 25 – Le Bellot (184 passengers)

Dec 25 – Evirma (293 passengers)

Dec 26 – Norwegian Sky (2,004 passengers)

Dec 26 – Brilliance of the Seas (2,501 passengers)

Dec 26 – Silver Shadow (382 passengers)

Dec 26 – Royal Clipper (227 passengers)

Dec 26 – AIDAperla (3,400 passengers)

Dec 27 – Sea Cloud II (96 passengers)

Dec 28 – Seven Seas Mariner (700 passengers)

Dec 28 – Zuiderdam (2,272 passengers)

Dec 28 – Royal Clipper (227 passengers)