Jamaica reports 71 leptospirosis cases and 12 deaths following Hurricane Melissa

Health officials say confirmed leptospirosis cases are rising in several parishes, prompting increased monitoring and renewed warnings for Jamaicans to avoid floodwater and practice strict hygiene.

Leptospirosis cases have reportedly been rising across the island with certain parishes having the most cases including St James which has reported 15 cases, St Ann 12, and 8 cases in St Elizabeth.

The health ministry has stated although they are still monitoring the whole of Jamaica, they have given special attention to St James, St Ann, and St Elizabeth as they have the highest number of suspected/probable/confirmed cases.

They further reminded the citizens of Jamaica that the disease is treatable if its symptoms are perceived early and taken seriously to treat.

They further advised citizens of Jamaica to observe proper hygiene through the washing of hands, wearing masks in public, etc. And to wear protective gear during their cleanup post hurricane Melissa.

The ministry overlaid and insisted on avoiding flood water, being clean and keeping the environment clean in order to avoid the disease that can turn fatal if untreated early.

Leptospirosis is an illness caused by the bacteria Leptospira, and one can get the disease after coming in contact with water or soil contaminated by animal pee (urine) in your nose, your mouth, your eyes or a break in your skin.

Leptospirosis can cause flu-like symptoms that can worsen into Weil’s syndrome, a life-threatening illness, Jamaica made its first record of the disease following the passage of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa that ravaged the country in October.