Belize: Man found guilty of raping 8-year-old 14 years after committing crime

It was reported that the sexual abuse and rape took place from September 2010 to 2019 following which the victim’s family moved from the neighbourhood.

Belize: Fourteen years after sexually assaulting and raping an eight year old child, Robert Usher has finally been found guilty by the Court of Belize.

The final judgement which was given by Justice Candice Nanton concluded the trail of the 34 year old Usher on Monday. The judge gave him a guilty verdict and announced January 6, 2025 as the sentencing date.

According to the information, the accused was convicted of one count of aggravated assault of an indecent nature and one count of indecent assault as well as three counts of rape in Belize.

The victim who is now 22 years old stated that in 2010 when was just eight year old, Usher started touching her inappropriately. She added that the indecent sexual advances continued for several years and when she turned 13, the accused raped her.

The child reported the matter to her mother but her parent failed to do anything about the situation because she simply did not believe her. The victim noted that despite asking Robert Usher to stop touching, he did not hear her and instead threaten her.

Furthermore, her testimony states that after the accused raped the victim for the third time, she reported the matter to her aunt who then filed a complaint of Usher to the police officials.

Meanwhile, the officials in Belize reported that Justice Nanton emphasised that while the memory of the victim may have been faded but she was convinced without any doubt that Usher did commit the brutal crimes against her.

Furthermore, during the last hearing, the court noted that the testimony along with medical evidence as well as the timelines have found the suspect guilty and he will be sentenced for the various crimes he committed in January 2025.

The suspect who was represented in court by Attorney Lynden Jones denied the charges during the trial and said that he could not have carried out the sexual assault and that at several times, the victim was left under his care along with several under children.