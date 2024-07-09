Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Belize: Woman, 60, raped by 33-year-old, court orders accused to prison

According to the information, the senior citizen was awaken by a noise at her front gate at around 4 am in the morning following which she went out of her room to check what is happening and found the man, known to her Samuel.

Tuesday, 9th July 2024

Belize: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old woman was raped inside her home in Belize City on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The brutal act was carried out by a 33-year-old male who was known to the female. 

According to the information, the senior citizen was awaken by a noise at her front gate at around 4 am in the morning following which she went out of her room to check what is happening and found the man, known to her Samuel. 

She saw him trying to enter her home through a window, forcing her to chase him away and thinking that he had gone. 

After a few minutes, she went out of her house to seek help only to see the accused standing there, following which he dragged the female inside the house and sexually assaulted her. 

The police officials are saying that they responded to a report and saw the victim lying on the floor and took her to the hospital, where it was confirmed by medical officers that she had been raped. In addition to this, the female also had bruises on her face, thighs, and hands. 

On the other hand, the 33-year-old Bernardez resided on Antelope Street and was arrested and charged by police officials soon after the incident with wounding and rape charges. He appeared in court on Monday, where he denied all the charges and said that he should not be remanded because he had to go to work.

Meanwhile, the prosecution was heard arguing that the crime of rape has become prevalent and that the safety of the victim must be taken into consideration. The court agreed and remanded the accused to the Belize Central Prison until September 17, 2024. 

Also, this is not the first time that Bernardez appeared in court; he was also charged with assaulting two police officials back in 2014, as well as for wounding and possession of marijuana. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Mexico City, Mexico.- In the photos taken on March 12, 2021, it shows a vaccination center against the coronavirus. Hugo LÛpez-Gatell RamÌrez, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that the country broke the record number of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus applied in a single day. ?Yesterday we achieved a record number of vaccinations in one day. 360,607 doses of vaccines ".
Uncategorised

Why Caribbean have lower numbers of vaccination despite bulk doses?

Tuesday, 9th July 2024

Uncategorised

Sports develop children in many ways: PM John Briceno

Tuesday, 9th July 2024

Victim 69-year-old Leo Skeen, a taxi driver from Ladyville
Uncategorised

Brutality in Belize: Another elderly person murdered in less than two wee...

Tuesday, 9th July 2024

Belize: Man attacked by a crocodile while diving &amp; spearfishing
Uncategorised

Belize: Man attacked by a crocodile while diving & spearfishing

Tuesday, 9th July 2024

Trinidad: 15-year-old shot dead amid villagers quarrel in Las Lomas Image credits: Facebook
Uncategorised

Trinidad: 15-year-old shot dead amid villagers quarrel in Las Lomas

Tuesday, 9th July 2024

US Embassy in Bahamas (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

US Embassy asks Americans to think before visiting Bahamas as crime incre...

Tuesday, 9th July 2024

Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson (alleged victims of rape)
Uncategorised

Bahamas: Pirate’s Cove denies allegations of failing to assist American w...

Tuesday, 9th July 2024

Tobago: Armed men open fire at birthday party, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured
Uncategorised

Tobago: Armed men opens fire at birthday party, leaving 1 dead, 2 injured

Tuesday, 9th July 2024