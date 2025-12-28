Barbados celebrates Christmas with festivities, music at Queen's Park

Barbados marked Christmas Day 2025 with island-wide celebrations, as hundreds of families converged at Queen’s Park for music, fellowship and festive activities.

Queen’s Park came alive with hundreds of citizens gathered to enjoy a family-focused morning filled with music and holiday cheer.

Among the artists serenading Bajans with sweet Christmas vibes on Christmas morning were Promise the Band, Biggie Irie and the Barbados Police Service Band, David 'Supa D' McCarthy who had Queen’s Park buzzing with holiday cheer at Christmas in the Park, and British-born singer Israel Allen, who got so excited to perform for the first time at Queen’s Park that he forgot his shoes.

Notable personalities including President Jeffrey Bostic was also at the Thursday morning gathering, as he was seen sharing holiday greetings to fellow citizens and enjoying the festive atmosphere with fellow Barbadians.

Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams, his wife Digicel CEO Natalie, and family friend Kelly Johnally were also spotted enjoying the festive fun at Queen’s Park. where Minister Wilfred narrated that he has had a tradition to come to the park with his family on Christmas day each year from the time he was a young lad.

Although he was unable to since COVID hit, he is now glad that he is once again able to enjoy it again which brings back so many memories.

“From my heart to yours, to all of Barbados, I just wish you all the best. Merry Christmas and a happy prosperous 2026,” stated Minister Wilfred Abrahams.

Former Senator Tricia Watson along with her family were also present at the festive gathering on Christmas morning, sharing holiday greetings and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

More surprises unfolded on Christmas morning as 33-year-old Tameisha Forde, a first-time mother welcomed a healthy baby girl on Christmas morning naming her the perfect Christmas gift as she brought immense joy to the first-time mother.

Speaking about the early arrival of her baby girl as she was originally due in January, delighted Forde stated that she was overjoyed by the little one’s safe arrival into the world on Christmas day.

Nursing Officer Hilda Dyall revealed that by midday, two other women had already gone into labour, with more expected to deliver by the end of Christmas Day.