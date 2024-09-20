CPL 2024: Andre Russel places Trinbago Knight Riders in second position on points table

Playing at Queen’s Park Oval, the team defeated table toppers by 5 wickets and secured the second position in the points table.

Caribbean: The powerful knocks by Andre Russell and Tim David clinched the victory for Trinbago Knight Riders from the hands of the undefeated team Guyana Amazon Warriors. Playing at Queen’s Park Oval, the team defeated table toppers by 5 wickets and secured the second position in the points table.

In the last 5 overs, Trinbago Knight Riders changed the entire game and won the almost lost game with the partnership between Russel and David. While chasing 149 runs, the team placed Warriors in the fourth position in the points table.

With two back-to-back defeats, Guyana Amazon Warriors lost its winning streak and gained six points with three wins and two losses. The match witnessed exciting twists and turns with changing dimensions in the last five overs during the chasing of the target.

After winning toss, Knight Riders decided to bowl first due to which Amazon Warriors gave the target of 149 runs with the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Romario Shepherd showcased exceptional batting skills and played an inning of 51 runs off 24 deliveries. He was taken down by Waqar Salamkheil of Knight Riders who threw four overs and took two wickets in 19 runs.

Tim Robinson and Dwaine Pretorius also helped Warriors to put some noticeable total on the board and made 34 runs and 21 runs respectively. Sunil Narine from Riders also restricted Warriors with his bowling skills while playing four overs and taking two wickets in 24 runs.

However, Warriors also gave some hard time to Riders for first 15 overs while taking five back-to-back wickets. Nathan Sowter took two wickets for Warriors in his four over spell and was supported by Moeen Ali while giving only 5 runs and taking one wicket in his two-over spell.

Shamar Joseph of Warriors also took one wicket in his four-over game with 27 runs.

The victory was chased by Andre Russel in the last five overs with his back-to-back classic sxies and put Riders in the top position with 8 points. He made 36 runs off 15 deliveries and was supported by Tim David who played an inning of 31 runs off 24 balls.

Earlier, Barbados Royals advanced to the playoff of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League while securing top position in the points table with five wins out of six matches. Now, the top teams in the points table will get the chance to reach the finals as the CPL has been reaching its final stage.