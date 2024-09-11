CPL 2024: Skipper Kieron Pollard’s half-century leads path to victory for Trinbago Knight Riders

After winning the toss, Trinbago Knight Riders decided to bowl first. With the exciting batting lineup of Saint Lucia Kings, the team managed to set the target of 187 runs with the loss of the six wickets in the 20 overs.

Skipper Kieron Pollard blasted 52 off 19 balls to make Trinbago Knight Riders win the 12th match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League. The team defeated Saint Lucia Kings at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Tuesday night by 4 wickets.

After winning the toss, Trinbago Knight Riders decided to bowl first. With the exciting batting lineup of Saint Lucia Kings, the team managed to set the target of 187 runs with the loss of the six wickets in the 20 overs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis blasted the largest six of the day with 92m and heaped praise for his performance in the opening overs. He made 34 runs off 26 deliveries and was helped by Roston Chased who scored his half-century (56) at 40 balls. Bhanuka Rajapaksa also made 33 runs off 29 deliveries, providing good momentum to the Kings at the batting pitch.

In the tough match, the partnership between Shaqkere Parris and Kieron Pollard of Trinbago Knight Riders provided good momentum to the team. The former made 57 runs off 33 deliveries and the latter made 52 runs off 19 deliveries.

Nicholas Pooran from Riders made 17 runs of 12 deliveries and further was taken down by Sadrack Descartes of Kings. With 27 needed off 12 balls, everyone on the field has expected the victory of the Saint Lucia Kings, until the knock of the Pollard came to his form.

He smashed Mathew Forde for four sixes in the 19 over to spoil the winning probability of the Saint Lucia Kings. The player of the match award was given to Kieron Pollard who made his half-century and took one wickets in two overs.

With the victory, Saint Lucia Kings slipped to the fourth position in the points table by losing two matches and winning two matches, standing at the four points. The 13th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 will be held between Barbados Royals and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons today at Barbados.