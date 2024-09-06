CPL 2024: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons win first match after four losses in a row

With the powerful knock of Imad Wasim of Falcons with 46 runs off 29 deliveries, the team managed to gain momentum in setting the target.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons picked up their first-ever win in the ongoing 2024 Caribbean Premier League on Thursday night against Trinbago Knight Riders. While securing the first victory in their 5th match, the team defeated Riders by 6 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

With the powerful knock of Imad Wasim of Falcons with 46 runs off 29 deliveries, the team managed to gain momentum in setting the target. Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first, sending Falcons again on the batting pitch for fifth match.

Wasim was well-supported by Fakhar Zaman who scored 38 runs off 26 balls and Justin Greaves who made 37 runs in 19 balls. The small partnerships have set the target of 177 for Trinbago Knight Riders on the board with the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

The real skills have been showcased by the bowlers of the Falcons in the match as they defend the total in a classic style of bowling. Fabina Allen took three wickets including Andries Gous of Trinbago Knight Riders in the four overs by giving only 23 runs.

He was given “Player of the Tournament” award for the match as he also played a knock of 25 runs off 11 deliveries. He was also supported by other bowlers including Roshon Primus who took crucial wicket of Keacy Carty and secured two wickets for his team in four overs by giving 40 runs.

Chris Green also one wicket for Falcons as he played one over and gave only two overs. Due to this bowling spell, Trinbago Knight Riders made only 170 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Fabian Allen expressed pleasure and said that their team is looking for more wins as he ‘ll do whatever the team wants him to do. He ended his statement by extending thanks to the crowd for their support.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons were stood at the bottom of the table by losing first four games in the starting of the CPL 2024 at their home ground. However, Trinbago Knight Riders played its second game as they won the first match against SKN Patriots by kickstarting their campaign in the victory.

The points table is topped by Saint Lucia Kings by winning two out of two matches and Guyana Amazon Warriors secured the second place also by winning two out of two matches in the CPL 2024.

However, Trinbago Knight Riders stood in fourth place, but the match could change the places in the points table.

The CPL action will continue in Warner Park Cricket Stadium of St Kitts where Barbados Royals and SKN Patriots will come into action on Saturday.