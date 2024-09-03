CPL 2024: Early predictions for ABF vs SLK, know winning probability, pitch report

St Lucia Kings have played one game since the starting of the 2024 CPL and emerged victorious in a nerve-racking fight against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

With one day gap, the 2024 Caribbean Premier League is all set to return with its sixth match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Lucia Kings tonight. The match is scheduled to take place at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where Falcons have already lost three matches.

On the other hand, St Lucia Kings have played one game since the starting of the 2024 CPL and emerged victorious in a nerve-racking fight against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. As of now, the Falcons stood in the last position in the points table with the most losses among the six teams.

The predictions for the result of the game have been outlined as the new entrants Falcons are struggling with their performances. Even with impressive bowling, the team did not manage convert it into a result as they were seen on the back foot in their recent match against Barbados Royals as they chased down the target of 149 runs in just 15. 3 overs with 9 wickets in hand.

With one man army of Quinton de Kock, Barbados Royals won their first match easily and started their campaign with massive confidence in CPL 2024. Now, the Falcons are in the tough spot in the match against Kings as they were seen in good form under the captainship of Faf du Plessis.

As per the early predictions, Kings are in great confidence after their first victory in the tournament due to which Falcons need to come up stronger in their bowling against their skipper’s skills.

However, the pitch could be problematic for St Lucia Kings as they will be playing on a slightly different surface. It might be helpful for Falcons as they have played three matches in Antigua and Barbuda.

After losing toss in all of their three matches, Falcons have been sent to bat first which had somehow affected their chances of winning. The biggest issue for the team is the lack of consistent players who could be game changers for them, which also benefits other teams.

Fakhar Zaman is their key batter in the top order, but he failed to showcase any of his skills in the first three matches, which is a concerning matter. Even the bowlers have to buckle themselves up for upcoming matches as Mohammad Amir received an expensive spell for Falcons in these three matches.

On the other hand, St Lucia Kings consisted of experienced players including Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Faf du Plessis and Roston Chase. These players could be tough for the opponents and the batting lineup is great as in their last match, they were seen playing till the last bowl with their batting and won the match.

Hence, both batting and bowling of Kings could be tough for opponents, so Falcons are expected to struggle in front of them.

As per the pitch report, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground is quite favourable for the bowlers, making batting in the first inning difficult. So, the toss could also affect the result of the match, however, St Lucia Kings is somewhat on the higher pace than Falcons due to their experience and massive batting line-up.