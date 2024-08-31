Saturday, 31st August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

SKN Patriots kickstart 2024 CPL journey with victory over Antigua Falcons 

The match was started with an inning of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and tried to score over 200 runs.

Saturday, 31st August 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots kickstarted the 2024 Caribbean Premier League with a victory in its first match. The team defeated Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by one wicket in a nail-biting fight on Thursday night at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.  

The match was started with an inning of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and tried to score over 200 runs. However, the Patriots restricted them in tight bowling and received the target of 164 runs as Falcons played innings of 163 runs with the loss of 4 wickets.  

The youngest player, Jewel Andrew, who made debut on the field in the tournament, scored an unbeaten half-century and gave the Falcons a satisfied score to put on the board. He stroked 50 off 30 balls as he came on the field to defend the fifth wicket for his team.  

The second-best batsman for the team remained Opener Fakhan Zaman who made 43 off 32 deliveries and others including Fabian Allen made 24 off 17 deliveries, Kofi James made 22 off 24 deliveries.  

In the bowling, Anrich Nortje, Dominic Drakes, Arshmead Nedd and Tabraiz Shamsi picked the wickets for the Patriots.  

When SKN Patriots came to crease, they found difficulty in chasing the target due to the tight bowling of Falcons. With one wicket victory, the team managed to start their journey on a satisfying note.  

Most runs for the Patriots have come from the bat of Kyle Mayers who played an inning of 39 runs and contributed well to the chasing. The score of other batters including Evin Lewis made 29 runs, Odean Smith made 27 runs, and Andre Fletcher made 25 runs.  

However, in the final over the Patriots lost two wickets as they were only seven runs away from the victory. Due to this, the wicket loss of the team reaches nine in the first three deliveries and made it tough for both of them.  

With five needed off three bowls, Roshon Primus from Falcons bowled a wide before last pair Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi. Both of them pulled their tea and got runs 1,2,1 off the final three balls.  

The much-anticipated Caribbean Premier League was kickstarted with the first match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday and will run through October 6, 2024.  

The second match of the tournament was held between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Antigua and Barbuda on Friday.  

Last year, the trophy was secured by Guyana Amazon Warriors in the finals of the tournament.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

St Lucia moves to ban soft drinks at schools

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Uncategorised

Antigua court ‘stops man’s burial just hours before ceremony’

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Marcella Liburd.
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis 'not hearing' from government on crime, says MP

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Uncategorised

VIDEO: Contract signing for Dominica manufacturing loan fund

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Uncategorised

British Virgin Islands and Airbnb partner to expand tourism sector throug...

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Uncategorised

State funeral to take place for Edward Registe today

Saturday, 31st August 2024

PM Andrew Holness addressing Jamaicans (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Jamaica: Govt increases national minimum wage to $15000 per week

Saturday, 31st August 2024

Saint Lucia Tourism offers special giveaway at Nobel Laureate Festival PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia Tourism offers chance to win dream holiday at Nobel Laureate...

Saturday, 31st August 2024