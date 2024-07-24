Six Teams, One Dream - Caribbean Premier League returns on August 30, know details
The league is slated to begin on August 30 and will culminate with the final match on October 7. The fans have eagerly been waiting for the start of the tournament, which promises to deliver a huge excitement for cricket enthusiasts.
Wednesday, 24th July 2024
As the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League is all set to make a strong comeback with six squads, the organizers have unveiled the players and the schedule of the matches to be held across the region.
The league is slated to begin on August 30 and will culminate with the final match on October 7. The fans have eagerly been waiting for the start of the tournament, which promises to deliver a huge excitement for cricket enthusiasts over the period of five weeks.
It is to be noted that the CPL has grown to become one of the most exciting T20 leagues in the world, attracting the best players from across the globe who showcase their talent along with the vibrant cricket culture of the Caribbean.
According to the information, this year’s CPL matches will be hosted across various venues in the Caribbean, all of which boast the best facilities and infrastructure, making it an exceptional experience for both the players and the visitors alike.
The tournament will begin at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and will continue in St Kitts’ Warner Park Cricket Stadium. The matches will also be held at Saint Lucia’s Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Kensington Oval in Barbados as well as Trinidad’s Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Stadium.
Not only this, but the matches will also be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana which will ensure that the fans from various Caribbean islands have the chance to witness the action live in their hometowns.
In addition to this, the CPL 2024 will be witnessing fierce competition among six teams comprising of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals.
Each squad comprises of talented players who will be showcasing their best performance to secure the prestigious CPL trophy. The teams are set to provide an exciting cricket fever with a mix of local and international stars, setting the stage for a highly successful tournament.
The squads of all six teams for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 are as follows:
Trinbago Knight Riders
Kieron Pollard
Andre Russell
Sunil Narine
Nicholas Pooran
Tim David
Akeal Hosein
Jason Roy
Dwayne Bravo
Josh Little
Waqar Salamkheil
Jayden Seales
Ali Khan
Mark Deyal
Keacy Carty
Terrence Hinds
Nathan Edward
Shaquere Parris
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Kyle Mayers
Wanindu Hasaranga
Rilee Rossouw
Evin Lewis
Sherfane Rutherford
Sikandar Raza
Nuwan Thushara
Andre Fletcher
Tristan Stubbs
Dominic Drakes
Mikyle Louis
Odean Smith
Joshua Da Silva
VeeraSammy Permaul
Ryan John
Ashmead Nedo
Johann Layne
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Imran Tahir
Shimron Hetmyer
Saim Ayub
Shai Hope
Romario Shepherd
Azam Khan
Gudakesh Motie
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Keemo Paul
Dwaine Pretorious
Kevin Sinclair
Raymon Reifer
Ronaldo Alimohamed
Shamar Joseph
Kevlon Anderson
Matthew Nandu
Junior Sinclair
Saint Lucia Kings
Heinrich Klaasen
Faf Du Plessis
Alzarri Joseph
Johnson Charles
Roston Chase
Noor Ahmad
David Wiese
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Matthew Forde
Aaron Jones
Khary Pierre
Khari Campbell
Johann Jeremiah
Shadrack Descarte
Mikkel Govia
Mckenny Clarke
Akeem Auguste
Barbados Royals
Rovman Powell
Jason Holder
David Miller
Quinton De Kock
Maheesh Theekshana
Alick Athanaze
Naveen Ul Haq
Obed Mccoy
Kevin Wickham
Keshav Maharaj
Rahkeem Cornwall
Kadeem Alleyne
Isai Thorne
Nathan Sealy
Nyeem Young
Rivaldo Clarke
Ramon Simmonds
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
Imad Wasim
Brandon King
Fabian Allen
Azmatullah Omarzai
Mohammad Amir
Chris Green
Fakhar Zaman
Roshon Primus
Justin Greaves
Hayden Walsh
Jahmar Hamilton
Teddy Bishop
Kofi James
Shamar Spinger
Kelvin Pitman
Jewel Andrew
Joshua James
The complete schedule of matches for CPL 2024 is as follows:
- Friday, August 30: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 4 am (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
- Saturday, August 31: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 4 am (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
- Sunday, September 1: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 4 am (Warner Park, St Kitts)
- Sunday, September 1: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals at 7 pm (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
- Monday, September 2: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings at 4 am (Warner Park, St Kitts)
- Wednesday, September 4: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings at 4 am (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
- Thursday, September 5: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 4 am (Warner Park, St Kitts)
- Friday, September 6: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 4 am (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua)
- Saturday, September 7: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals at 4 am (Warner Park, St Kitts)
- Sunday, September 8: Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 4 am (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia)
- Sunday, September 8: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at 7 pm (Warner Park, St Kitts)
- Wednesday, September 11: Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 4 am (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia)
- Thursday, September 12: Barbados Royals vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at 4 am (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
- Friday, September 13: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 4 am (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia)
- Saturday, September 14: Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 4 am (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
- Sunday, September 15: Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 4 am (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
- Monday, September 16: Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at 4 am (Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia)
- Wednesday, September 18: Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 4 am (Kensington Oval, Barbados)
- Thursday, September 19: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at 4 am (Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad)
- Friday, September 20: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at 4 am (Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad)
- Saturday, September 21: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 4 am (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Saturday, September 21: Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals at 7 pm (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Sunday, September 22: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at 4 am (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Sunday, September 22: Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings at 7 pm (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Monday, September 23: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 4 am (Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad)
- Tuesday, September 24: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings at 7 pm (Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad)
- Thursday, September 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals at 4 am (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Saturday, September 28: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals at 4 am (Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad)
- Saturday, September 28: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings at 7 pm (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Monday, September 30: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at 4 am (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Wednesday, October 2: Eliminator TBC vs TBC at 4 am (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Thursday, October 3: Qualifier 1 TBC vs TBC at 4 am (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Saturday, October 5: Qualifier 2 TBC vs TBC at 4 am (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
- Monday, October 7: Final TBC vs TBC at 4 am (Providence Stadium, Guyana)
Latest
- Adam Britton, a renowned crocodile specialist, was imprisone...
-
Additional routes will be launched by LIAT 2020 by September
-
Denny Luke breaks a new national record, but he fails to mak...
-
Dominica Will Organize OECS Youth in Agriculture Symposium i...
-
20-year-old found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Beliz...
Related Articles
Wednesday, 24th July 2024
Wednesday, 24th July 2024
Wednesday, 24th July 2024
Wednesday, 24th July 2024
Wednesday, 24th July 2024
Wednesday, 24th July 2024
Wednesday, 24th July 2024
Wednesday, 24th July 2024