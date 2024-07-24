Six Teams, One Dream - Caribbean Premier League returns on August 30, know details

As the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League is all set to make a strong comeback with six squads, the organizers have unveiled the players and the schedule of the matches to be held across the region.



The league is slated to begin on August 30 and will culminate with the final match on October 7. The fans have eagerly been waiting for the start of the tournament, which promises to deliver a huge excitement for cricket enthusiasts over the period of five weeks.



It is to be noted that the CPL has grown to become one of the most exciting T20 leagues in the world, attracting the best players from across the globe who showcase their talent along with the vibrant cricket culture of the Caribbean.



According to the information, this year’s CPL matches will be hosted across various venues in the Caribbean, all of which boast the best facilities and infrastructure, making it an exceptional experience for both the players and the visitors alike.



The tournament will begin at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and will continue in St Kitts’ Warner Park Cricket Stadium. The matches will also be held at Saint Lucia’s Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Kensington Oval in Barbados as well as Trinidad’s Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Stadium.



Not only this, but the matches will also be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana which will ensure that the fans from various Caribbean islands have the chance to witness the action live in their hometowns.



In addition to this, the CPL 2024 will be witnessing fierce competition among six teams comprising of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals.



Each squad comprises of talented players who will be showcasing their best performance to secure the prestigious CPL trophy. The teams are set to provide an exciting cricket fever with a mix of local and international stars, setting the stage for a highly successful tournament.

The squads of all six teams for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 are as follows:



Trinbago Knight Riders

Kieron Pollard

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Nicholas Pooran

Tim David

Akeal Hosein

Jason Roy

Dwayne Bravo

Josh Little

Waqar Salamkheil

Jayden Seales

Ali Khan

Mark Deyal

Keacy Carty

Terrence Hinds

Nathan Edward

Shaquere Parris



St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Kyle Mayers

Wanindu Hasaranga

Rilee Rossouw

Evin Lewis

Sherfane Rutherford

Sikandar Raza

Nuwan Thushara

Andre Fletcher

Tristan Stubbs

Dominic Drakes

Mikyle Louis

Odean Smith

Joshua Da Silva

VeeraSammy Permaul

Ryan John

Ashmead Nedo

Johann Layne



Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir

Shimron Hetmyer

Saim Ayub

Shai Hope

Romario Shepherd

Azam Khan

Gudakesh Motie

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Keemo Paul

Dwaine Pretorious

Kevin Sinclair

Raymon Reifer

Ronaldo Alimohamed

Shamar Joseph

Kevlon Anderson

Matthew Nandu

Junior Sinclair



Saint Lucia Kings

Heinrich Klaasen

Faf Du Plessis

Alzarri Joseph

Johnson Charles

Roston Chase

Noor Ahmad

David Wiese

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Matthew Forde

Aaron Jones

Khary Pierre

Khari Campbell

Johann Jeremiah

Shadrack Descarte

Mikkel Govia

Mckenny Clarke

Akeem Auguste



Barbados Royals

Rovman Powell

Jason Holder

David Miller

Quinton De Kock

Maheesh Theekshana

Alick Athanaze

Naveen Ul Haq

Obed Mccoy

Kevin Wickham

Keshav Maharaj

Rahkeem Cornwall

Kadeem Alleyne

Isai Thorne

Nathan Sealy

Nyeem Young

Rivaldo Clarke

Ramon Simmonds



Antigua & Barbuda Falcons

Imad Wasim

Brandon King

Fabian Allen

Azmatullah Omarzai

Mohammad Amir

Chris Green

Fakhar Zaman

Roshon Primus

Justin Greaves

Hayden Walsh

Jahmar Hamilton

Teddy Bishop

Kofi James

Shamar Spinger

Kelvin Pitman

Jewel Andrew

Joshua James





The complete schedule of matches for CPL 2024 is as follows:



