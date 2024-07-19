Friday, 19th July 2024
Sint Maarten politician attacked, wife killed in politically fueled attack

It is reported that the shooters killed the politician’s wife on the spot while he himself was shot in the back on Wednesday evening

Sint Maarten: The leader of the Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC), Olivier Arrindell, was attacked by gunmen while he was with his wife Sabine and daughter in the car.

It is reported that the shooters killed the politician’s wife on the spot while he himself was shot in the back on Wednesday evening. Arrindell confirmed the incident through an official Facebook video, which he posted moments after he was shot. 

He said that it was a complete setup as he thought he was meeting somebody to receive insider information like he has received in the past about his political opponents. 

However, his wife stepped out to approach the guy for the documents, which made the gunmen frustrated that it wasn’t Olivier, so he shot her and shot into the car as well. 

She fell into the car, and Olivier raced full speed to Sonesta Maho Resort, where he sought shelter in the lobby. The reports added that his wife died in the parking lot of the resort while their daughter remained unhurt. 

“Today, my wife is dead because of a political assassination attempt on her life,” outlined the politician. 


This information by Olivier has also pushed the Minister of Justice, Lydnon Lewis, to think that the killing was politically motivated.

The Minister said that the authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter, and they will ensure that those responsible will be held accountable under the law.

In the Facebook video, the Sint Maarten politician showed the followers his wound, confirming that he was shot, and in another video, he said he was shot in the back and held all political parties in the country accountable for the attempted murder.

Meanwhile, several other politicians in the country have also condemned the act, with the Leader of the Democratic Party, Sarah A. Wescot – Williams saying that the act is even more incomprehensible in that it was allegedly done with total disregard for a young child in the vehicle in which the family was traveling.

Monica Walker

