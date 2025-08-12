Jasher Francois died from heart failure caused by medication at San Fernando Hosp: Autopsy

An independent full autopsy conducted by Professor Hubert Daisley on August 10 determined that the 6-year-old died from a cardiovascular event.

Trinidad and Tobago: An independent autopsy confirms that 6-year-old Jasher Francois died of heart failure that was likely triggered by the medication of magnesium sulphate that was administered to him by one of the nurses at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital.

Similar to the examination done at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, Professor's Daisley autopsy also disclosed that Jasher had aspiration pneumonitis, however, the independent autopsy uncovered a series of findings that were absent from the initial San Fernando Teaching Hospital autopsy analysis.

The findings revealed that Jasher also had cyanosis of the extremities, acute renal injury secondary to shock, cardiomegaly, cerebral oedema, and a congested loop of small bowel.

Based on these findings, Professor Daisley suggested that these pointed to a cardiovascular event resulting in cardiogenic shock, renal failure, and severe brain swelling consistent with hypoxic-ischemic injury.

He further noted that because the six year child vomited, aspirated and died, it is most likely that the child might have undergone the adverse event during the intravenous administration of medication at the hospital.

Upon the release of the independent autopsy, Aaron, the grieving father of the deceased 6-year-old who was also there when the intravenous medication was being administered to his son, noted that Jasher was in discomfort. He said that the latest autopsy findings by Professor Daisley has given the family vindication for the death of their son.

Initially also, the family believed and blamed the hospital staff saying that it was the administration of the intravenous magnesium sulphate medication that was administered by the San Fernando Teaching Hospital that killed Jasher on the morning of August 7.

Further probing into the death of Jasher has been ordered by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar., Dr. Lackram Bodoe the Minister of Heath Trinidad and Tobago has since appointed and launched an investigation team to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 6-year-old Jasher Francois at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on August 7.

Along with the Ministry of Health is the South West Regional Health Authority who have both launched probing on the negligence of the staff, and the surrounding circumstances that led to Jasher’s death who was admitted for a minor flu but turned up dead on August 7.