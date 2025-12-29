American horseback tour operator dies after brutal assault on Runaway Beach, Antigua

She suffered a catastrophic brain injury, was placed on life support and doctors said there was no chance of recovery.

Antigua and Barbuda: In a shocking development, an American woman identified as Karen Johanasson, has died from her injuries after she was brutally beaten while conducting horseback riding tours on Runaway Beach in Antigua.

The development was confirmed by her sister that Karen suffered a catastrophic traumatic brain injury and was put on life support with doctors saying that there is no chance of recovery. The hospital officials also advised relatives that she could not breathe on her own and would never be able to regain neurological function.

Karen was consistently posting on her Facebook account about conducting horse riding tours in Antigua since this shocking tragedy. The incident came to light after the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda reported that they received reports of a wounding incident at Dickenson Bay around 11 am on Thursday, December 19, 2025, and they quickly responded only to find the victim unconscious.

It is reported that Karen had allegedly been struck on the head with a blunt object by an unknown male. The officers processed the scene and transported the victim to Emergency Medical Services at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where she was treated for serious head injuries. Due to the severity of the head injury, the U.S. citizen was subsequently airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in the United States to receive further medical care.

However, her condition had already turned dire and she was pronounced dead at 10:17 p.m. (local time in the United States) on December 26, 2025, by a medical doctor at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.

The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda have since launched an investigation into the death of the U.S. citizen and are currently holding the victim’s former partner in custody for questioning and reports are that official charges could be laid against him soon.

Sources claim that the man had recently ended a relationship with the victim and he could have carried out the violent assault which left Karen with a massive head injury, fractured jaw and several broken bones.

The Royal Police Force Administration has expressed their condolences to the family and loved ones of Karen Johannsen on her tragic passing and have continued to urge Antigua and Barbuda citizens with information that may assist the police in the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Department.

Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences to Johannsen’s family with one user ‘Roxann Richards’ stating “I hope her family gets justice. My condolences. Very sad.”

While another ‘Campbell Diaz’ wrote “This investigation sounds basic with no witnesses just a suspect 🤔 hmmm she died my condolences but am of the opinion that suspect is probably a person that was well known to her this is not a random attack it was well planned the suspect knew the woman activities and very familiar with her and execute but it's sad not good news for visitors R.I.P this is deep very deep.”