Avianca Cargo launches first dedicated freight service to Guyana 

Avianca expands its operations by adding cargo flights between Guyana and Miami, aiming to improve the movement of goods between the Caribbean and North America.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Guyana: The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Guyana has welcomed the inaugural dedicated cargo flight from Avianca Cargo with the development marking a major step in boosting the international air freight connectivity.

Although Avianca already operates passenger services to Guyana, the airline has now expanded its presence by launching cargo operations between Guyana and Miami and this service is expected to enhance the movement of goods between the Caribbean and North America.

The milestone flight arrived aboard an Airbus A330-300 freighter which an aircraft that is capable of carrying upto 53 tonnes of cargo. As the aircraft touched down at CJIA, it was greeted with a ceremonial water salute which is a traditional aviation tribute used worldwide to mark significant inaugural flights and aviation milestones.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar, described the expansion as a landmark step in modernising Guyana’s aviation and logistics infrastructure. This service comes as Guyana’s freight volume has nearly doubled since 2020.

Cargo operations by Avianca in Guyana officially commenced on March 3 and this represents a new opportunity for exporters, logistic providers and businesses that rely on efficient global shipping routes.

With cargo operations dating back to 1973, Avianca Cargo has grown into one of the leading air freight carries in the Americas. The introduction of a dedicated cargo service to Guyana is expected to facilitate the faster movement of goods such as agricultural exports, seafood, pharmaceuticals and other high-value shipments.

Officials believe that this new route will strengthen trade links between Guyana and the United States, particularly through the Miami cargo hub while supporting the country’s expanding economy and growing demand for reliable logistics infrastructure.

The launch also reinforces the strategic role of Cheddi Jagan International Airport as a regional aviation gateway and it positions Guyana as an increasingly important hub for both passenger and cargo operations in the Caribbean and South American region.

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

