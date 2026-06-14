Jamaica: Man charged with murder after girlfriend dies following toxic injection

Police said the suspect allegedly injected the victim with a toxic substance during a dispute; she later died in hospital, prompting investigators to upgrade the charge from assault to murder.

Jamaica: A St Catherine man is facing a murder charge after his girlfriend died days following an alleged domestic dispute in which he reportedly injected her with a toxic substance. He was initially charged with assault before the case was upgraded to murder.

According to the information, 51-year-old Paul Stephenson, also called ‘Pablo,' who has been charged is from New Harbour Village, St Catherine.

The deceased was a 29-year-old woman, identified as Tieah Singh of Old Paisley district in May Pen, Clarendon.

The police reports noted that, On Tuesday, June 9, around 10:00 a.m., the couple got into an argument that led to the incident.

Investigators stated that during the argument, Stephenson allegedly used a syringe to inject the victim with a toxic substance and then pepper-sprayed her in the face.

After the Incident, it is supposed that Stephenson transported the woman to her home in May Pen and left her there.

The victim was later reported ill and was taken to May Pen Hospital by a relative and was admitted in a very serious condition.

Stephenson was immediately arrested and charged with assault, inflicting physical injury on the victim.

Despite the immediate medical assistance and efforts by medical personnel, Singh died on Thursday, June 11.

The detectives from Old Harbour Police station upgraded the case and charged Stephenson with murder, following Singh’s death.

He will appear before the court at a later date.