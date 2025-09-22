Jamaica: Police respond to threat in St Catherine, resulting in fatal shooting of armed man

Police in St Catherine responded swiftly to reports of a man with a firearm and ended up fatally shooting him after he was reportedly carrying a loaded weapon.

Jamaica: A quick response by police personnel in St Catherine ended with the fatal shooting of Kenroy Richards, otherwise known as 'Pops' of Wakefield district, St Catherine who was reported to have been armed with a loaded firearm.

According to reports the incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning, September 21. When officers patrolling received reports of a man armed with a gun at a bar in Backlands, Wakefield.

The police party on patrol quickly responded to the scene and upon their arrival, they found the unemployed Richards allegedly acting strangely before he retreated back into the bar.

The officials pursued him into the bar and while they were searching, Richards reportedly attempted to draw a weapon from his waistband.

In quick response, the police took an evasive action before the situation escalated and fired shots at Richard, injuring him.

Upon their search, police seized a Smith and Wesson M&P Springfield nine-millimeter pistol attached to a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition from Richard.

Before proceeding to escort the injured Richard to the Linstead Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Following Richard's death, the Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the matter.

Unsure of what really transpired, citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to call upon the government suggesting ways to avoid such occurrences while some question why Richards was actually killed.

With one user writing, “We need the government to put more pressure on the commissioner of police for the police to wear their body cameras too much judicial killing. A lot of families are mourning the death of their loved ones. Don’t wait for it to reach your doorstep. Want to see the cameras out.”

While another wrote, “If the police. Want transparency they should have body. Camera evidence.”