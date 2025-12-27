Sprint queen Julien Alfred sets sights on historic 60m world record return at Millrose Games 2026 

The 2024 World Indoor Champion has a personal best of 6.94 seconds, just two hundredths of a second off Irina Privalova’s record.

Saint Lucia: The world-renowned sprinter, also known as sprint queen of Saint Lucia, Julien Alfred will be beginning her assault on the 60-metre record in February 2026. Alfred, who is already among sprinting elite’s and is the joint second fastest woman ever over the distance, will be starting her season at the Millrose Games which is a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event at New York City’s The Armory.

The 2024 World Indoor Champion holds a personal best of 6.94 seconds which is just two hundredths of a 2nd from Irina Privalova’s record.

Alfred was focused on the Tokyo World Championships in 2025 and did not compete in the 60 metres at all this year. Her season reportedly ended with her withdrawing from Tokyo because of an injury however that was only after securing bronze in the 100m event in which she won an unprecedented Olympic gold in 2024.

It is reported that in 2026 Julien Alfred has no major international outdoor championships.

During a recent podcast, she said “I love the 60m,” while adding that she did the 60m a lot in college and also her first year as a professional athlete. Alfred noted that it has been a really fun year for her doing the things that she actually loves and enjoy.

Considering that, Alfred that 60m is something she really love, and she decided that it was going to be part of her plans for 2026. The Saint Lucian athlete said that she is now really looking forward to competing in the 60m again after running a 300m and 400m indoors which is why she said that she is really excited.

Alfred, who at present is vacationing and training at her home in Saint Lucia, has declared it her major goal to break Privalova’s record which has stood for more than 32 years.

Notably, the sprint queen is set to take on a pair of Americans during the Millrose Games. Aleia Hobbs enters the field with a time of 6.94 while defending Millrose 60m champion Jacious Sears is also set to compete. Joining them in the lineup is Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, Alfred’s former training partner.

Julien also holds the meet record of 6.99 seconds which she made in 2024 and it one of her five times under 7 seconds behind Privalova’s 13 times.

The Saint Lucian athlete went on to note during a recent interview that she and her coach Edrick Floréal had spent time in 2024 while looking at the different increments of the world record in the 60m category and how she ran it and also her first 10 metres. She emphasised that that is when it really began trying to analyse every single thing and she thinks that is when she started paying attention to the way she runs and analysed her race pattern.

Now entering her third year as a professional following a distinguished collegiate career at Texas, Alfred has been back in training since early November after completing visits to England and Germany in her role as a Saint Lucia tourism ambassador.