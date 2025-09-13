World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025: Sprint Queen Julien Alfred Headlines Women’s 100m Heats with 10.93

Paris 2024 Olympic champion Julien Alfred clocked 10.93 to lead the women’s 100m heats as the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 got underway.

Saint Lucia: Sprint Queen Julien Alfred tops women’s 100 meter race with an outstanding 10.93 at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 on Saturday with U.S. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden following with the finishing of 10.99 in Heat 1.

Meanwhile, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, appearing in her final career major championship, advanced with a 11.09 record as did her Jamaican team-mates Tina Clayton with 11.01 and Shericka Jackson with the record of 11.04.

Before her departure to the big games the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association (SLHTA) took to Facebook to wish Julien Alfred, the Olympic Champion and Tourism Ambassador the best in her upcoming participation in the 2025 World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The SLHTA made the well wishes in a Facebook post in collaboration with Destination Saint Lucia and Julien Alfred as she is set to begin participating in the 2025 World Athletics Championships on September 13.

The Saint Lucia’s Sprint Queen is set to contest in both the 100 meter and the 200 meter races at this year’s Tokyo event.

Alfred’s 100 meter race, Heats, began on September13 at 5:50 am, the Semis on September14 at 7:15 am, and the Finals on September 14 at 9:10 am.

Likewise her 200 meter races Heats are set to begin on September17 at 6:25 am, the Semis set to be on September18 at 8:20 am, and the Finals on September 19 at 9:20 am. With sprinters in both categories set to be judged on speed and time of finishing.

Furthermore, Tokyo’s the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships is set to barring the likes of Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tina Clayton, Tia Clayton, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for an electrifying showdown to determine who will be crowned the fastest woman in the world.

The 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo is the ultimate showdown of the 2 fastest titans in 2025 while Melissa Jefferson‑Wooden is undefeated in the 100m so far in the 2025 season. Julien Alfred has had a very strong season and multiple wins, but she has also lost at least one 100m race in 2025: specifically, she was beaten by Jefferson‑Wooden at the Prefontaine Classic.

With Melissa with a lifetime best of 10.65 and Julien with a seasonal best of 10.75 with the upcoming race to crown the fastest woman in the world in both categories.

The Tokyo 2025, World Athletics Championships are set to begin from September 13, to September 21.

Saint Lucia’s Sprint Queen Julien Alfred is all set to participate in the 2025 World Athletics Championships on Saturday. The Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association (SLHTA) has taken to Facebook to wish the Olympic Champion and Tourism Ambassador the best in her upcoming game.