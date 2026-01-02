Bahamas: Uncle charged with murder after fatal stabbing of nephew over cooking argument

Hundreds of Bahamians have expressed disbelief and condemnation over the brutal killing, with many questioning how an argument over food could escalate to such violence.

Bahamas: 59-year-old Emmanuel Matthews allegedly stabbed his nephew, Brandon Child, to death during an argument over what to cook on Monday. He has since been charged with murder.

The 59-year-old uncle from Diamond, has been charged with the murder of his nephew Brandon Child, of Villa, after he stabbed him to death on December 29. They were reportedly arguing on what to cook, whether rice or sauce food.

Following the stabbing Matthews appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, where Chief Magistrate Colin John read the indictable charge to him and informed the 59-year-old that he was not eligible for bail.

Matthews has been remanded to prison until February 2, 2026 for his next hearing. Meanwhile the magistrate has informed the lead investigator, Detective Constable 227 Jemmy Arthur to be ready with the investigations into the case before the set date of the next hearing.

Hundreds of citizens of the Bahamas have expressed disbelief and condemnation of the brutal killing over an argument on what to cook.

With one user ‘Paulina Ben’ “This is not a reason for argument, he has something against his nephew before so he chose that time to do what was in his mind along time, that's my believe, because I can't see how what to cook can lead into an argument much more to death.”

While another user ‘Lucene J Louison’ “If, me been ah wait pon yo was a person. We can stop now with the" blood is thicker than water". I good with family, I don't get confused, I don't take them for granted, and my eyes are always open. Oh yes, and I quick to lock off. Another mother left broken hearted.”