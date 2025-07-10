Dominica among four CARICOM states to implement full free movement this October

The announcement was made by CARICOM Chairman and Jamaica's Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness, at the closing press conference of the 49th CARICOM meeting.

Dominica is among the four CARICOM member states who have committed to fully putting in place the free movement of nationals by October 1, 2025. This significant milestone was discussed during the 49th CARICOM meeting in Jamaica.

Apart from Dominica, the countries which agreed upon this decision includes Barbados, Belize and St Vincent and the Grenadines as they aim to advance the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

According to the information, the announcement came from CARICOM Chairman and Jamaica Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness while he was addressing the closing press conference of the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM.

Holness said that they agreed that the pace as well as scope of implementation were just too slow, and they agreed that they will do everything in their power to speed up the process.

He further announced that three new categories of workers have been added to the list of individuals eligible for free movement among CARICOM countries.

Notably, the four countries reiterated their commitment to the Protocol on Enhanced Cooperation, and it was signed by all CARICOM member states which signals a renewed push for mobility, regional integration and economic opportunity. The implementation of full free movement for nationals of the Caribbean has been a longstanding goal for many CARICOM leaders.

At present, nationals enjoy the freedom to relocate within the region for a total period of six months without any further interrogation.

Full free movement means that it will allow CARICOM nationals the right to seek work without the requirement of obtaining a work permit in all CARICOM members states except the Bahamas, Haiti and Montserrat. The free movement of skilled nationals will mean that qualified workers can now seek employment opportunities in other member states with needing any work permits

Prime Minister Holness, during his address, also mentioned that CARICOM leaders agreed to expand the list of approved skilled categories under the regime of CSME. He said that aviation personnel have been added, and it is worth mentioning that Jamaica contributed three new occupations including field maintenance personnel, photogrammetry and aircraft maintenance personnel.