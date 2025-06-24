No cause for panic over US visa concerns, Dominica committed to transparency: PM Skerrit

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, in a recent press conference, assured the general public that there is no need to panic over reports of a potential US visa ban for Dominica. He confirmed that while his government continues diplomatic engagement to clarify concerns, Dominica stands ready to address any issues in a transparent and cooperative manner.

Speaking at the conference, PM Skerrit said that they will be engaging proactively with the relevant parties, to work out the facts and address any issues raised in a diplomatic manner. The government is taking the matter seriously and until anything official is announced those who have legitimate U.S. visas are free to proceed to the US whether for vacation, work or studies, he added.

Adding that the government is committed to protecting the national interests of the Dominican people along with their freedoms as well as keeping the integrity of the international partnerships, PM Skerrit assured that his government is prepared to address whatever concern that will be raised by the Dominican international partners through the appropriate diplomatic channels.

According to PM Skerrit, the United States has raised concerns about illegal migration of Dominicans who are residing in the US beyond their legal stay and the aspects of the Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. To which he highlighted the work that Dominica is doing in conjunction with other OECS territories to establish a uniform regulatory structure for the CBI programme, which will include a ban on name changes for applicants.

Dr Skerrit has further advised Dominicans in the US without legal status to seek repatriation assistance from US authorities. Skerrit also reminded citizens to respect US immigration rules and avoid overstaying their visas. "If you travel to the United States and they give you six months, do not let six months expire before leaving the US," he said.

As many Dominicans have been reported to change their names once they exit the country which makes it all the way harder for the government to track them when they have overstayed their welcome in America.

