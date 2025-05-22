Barbados wins 23rd gold at Chelsea Flower Show in London

Barbados: For the 23rd year in a row, Barbados won a gold award at the Chelsea Flower Show held in London, United Kingdom. The theme of this year was ‘Bajans Love to Play,’ and it paid tribute to five pastimes, draughts, cricket, road tennis, ‘mas’ and dominoes which Barbadians enjoy at an international level.

According to the information, the display featured some of the local flora and fauna of the island which included various spices of anthuriums, ginger lilies, ornamental pineapple plants, orchids and heliconias.

Following the achievement, the President of the Barbados Horticultural Society Jennifer Weetch said that the team selected each plant not just for its beauty but for its ability to tell everyone a story.

This year, the Barbados Horticultural Society also welcomed Barbadian based ambassador and former England cricketer Gladstone Small as their celebrity on the stand for the show’s media day. Known for his role in Ashes victory of England in 1986-87, Small drew crowds and the press with his charm and pride as he proudly stood for Barbados on this international stage.

Reportedly, the exhibition was designed to reflect the love of Bajans for fun and light-heartedness, utilising orchids, ginger lilies, anthuriums, heliconias and ornamental pineapples in beautiful combinations of colour and texture. Weetch further said that the bold reds of the ginger represent passion for road tennis and cricket while playful orchids echo the rhythm and joy of mas.

Meanwhile, Director UK at Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Élan Mottley Harris said that the RHS Chelsea Flower Show provides an ideal platform to showcase not only the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of Barbados but also the vibrant spirit of the people. Harris said that this continued success is a testament to the dedication, creativity and enduring excellence of the BHS.

The achievement this year marks the 23rd year in a row that Barbados has secured this international award.