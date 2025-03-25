Silver Ray Cruise makes grand debut in Barbados, strengthening cruise tourism ties

A traditional plaque exchange ceremony was held to mark the special moment during which Captain Schiaffino expressed his delight at being in Barbados, a destination he said is well loved among both crew and guests.

Barbados: Silver Ray, the newest luxury vessel in the Silversea Nova Class fleet, sailed into the Port of Bridgetown for the first time on Sunday. Captain Giovanni Schiaffino along with his 531 crew members and 644 guests on board were welcomed by a delegation including representatives of Barbados Port Inc, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc and Platinum Port Agency.

To mark the special moment, a traditional plaque exchange ceremony was held during which Captain Schiaffino expressed his delight at being in Barbados, a destination he said is well loved among both crew and guests. Divisional Manager, Operations of Barbados Port Inc. (BPI), Ian F. Stewart exchanged the commemorative plaques with the captain and marked the official beginning of this new relationship.

Adding a touch of Barbadian warmth, Captain Schiaffino was also presented with a special gift from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI)—a token of appreciation for choosing our beautiful island as a key stop on Silver Ray’s journey.

The celebration continued with a toast to this historic visit, and it was joined by Jane Brome – BPI's Divisional Manager of Business Development and Strategy, Randolph Moore – BPI's Assistant Manager for Cruise and Nalani Carter – Port Agent for Platinum Port Agency.

The tourism officials said that the arrival of the cruise highlights the island’s continued commitment towards excellence in cruise tourism.

Silver Ray, currently on a 29-day cruise which started in Rio De Janeiro, sailed in from Ile Royale, French Guiana and she departed Barbados for Bequia.

The arrival of Silver Ray marks the second inaugural cruise call to Barbados as earlier on March 11, the island welcomed the Mitsui Ocean Fuji, Japan’s luxurious all-suite cruise ship. The Port of Bridgetown is one of only two ports in the Caribbean at which the vessel will dock during its current world tour.

This showcases the island’s increasing appeal among the international cruise lines and the passengers as an ideal destination for cruise visitors.